15 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts under $20 — that don’t seem cheap

This Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of ways to say “I love you” without opting for the generic card and box of chocolate — and without spending a ton of money. Whether you’re looking for something savory, sweet or tastefully sentimental, show your loved ones you care with something thoughtful. MarketWatch Picks played Cupid to find some of the best deals $20 and under.

Sizikato Heart-Shaped Porcelain Souffle Dishes (set of four)

$17.59 on Amazon

Say ‘I love you’ with a homemade souffle. These heart-shaped porcelain souffle dishes are perfect for whipping up creme brulee or mini chocolate souffle desserts. They come with a set of four, and they’re oven-, microwave- and freezer-safe.

Personalized Wine Label

$6.30 per set of six labels

Zazzle lets you personalize labels with a sweet sentiment, photo and more. All you need to do is provide your wine of choice.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine

$12.99 on Amazon

Surprise your significant other with breakfast in bed with this red hot, heart-shaped waffle maker. The mini appliance also makes paninis, hash browns and other on-the-go meals. It’s non-stick and easy to clean.

Sherpa Victoria Criss Cross Slippers

$20 on Revolve

Give the love of your life the gift of relaxation this V-Day with these Sherpa Victoria criss cross slippers that are equal parts cozy and chic. They come in spa green, tan, ivory and pink.

Love You All Over Mug

$11.99 on Shutterfly

Energize your morning ritual with a personalized photo of you and your special someone. This customizable “Love You All Over” mug lets you choose three photos and customize the color on the handle and inside. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe.

PAVOI 14K Gold-Colored Lightweight Hoop Earrings

$13.95 on Amazon

Show your partner that you’ll go through great hoops for them – without having to spend a ton. This pair of yellow gold-colored hoop earrings can become versatile, everyday staples.

Loyallook Stainless Steel Engraved Initial Cufflinks and Tie Clip Bar

$13.99 on Amazon

Let your sweetheart wear their heart on their sleeve with these custom engraved cufflinks and tie clip bars. They’re scratch-resistant and made with stainless steel.

Pastabilities Heart-Shaped Pasta

$12.99 on Amazon

Eat your heart out. This heart-shaped pasta is an edible love letter to your loved ones. Just boil water, whip up your favorite sauce (or really, store-bought is fine) and serve. The noodles are non-GMO and whole wheat.

Women Pajamas Set Feather Long Sleeve Set

$16.99 on Amazon

Here’s something to dress up the evening – even if you have no plans of going out. These feather-trimmed pajamas are a fashion statement you’ll be tempted to leave the house in.

Amazon Essentials RFID Blocking Passcase Bifold Wallet

$18.60 on Amazon

Love is priceless, but this wallet is a stylish way to carry cash around. It comes in leather-like material in a rich, cognac color with cotton lining and a bifold closure. It’s smooth to the touch and hand washable.

LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask Blindfold

$10.99 on Amazon

Sleep in – in style. This silk sleep eye mask comes with an elastic strap headband with a soft eye cover for night sleeping, travel and any room without blackout curtains.

Heart Necklace

$14.50 at J. Crew

This brass-steel locket is heart-shaped and comes in gold. It’s a lovely keepsake for your little one to wear around with a pint-sized photo inside.

NiceMovic 2-Pack Scalp Massager

$9.99 on Amazon

This 20-fingered head massager and scalp scratcher bends to fit your head, offering relaxation to your valentine.

Holding Hands Print

$4.60 on Etsy

Here’s a sentimental something to remind you of the person you have to hold. This elegant holding hands print features a simple line sketch drawing that says so much.

Appreciate Plant Cube – Grateful For You

$8.99 on baudville.com

Let your love grow. Get the gardener in your life these plant cubes that sprout tomatoes that say “Grateful for you from my head to-ma-toes.” Each wooden cube planter includes a seed pack.