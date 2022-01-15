ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

15 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts under $20 — that don’t seem cheap

By Jeanette Settembre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFjxO_0dme5jKR00

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3U7Y_0dme5jKR00

This Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of ways to say “I love you” without opting for the generic card and box of chocolate — and without spending a ton of money. Whether you’re looking for something savory, sweet or tastefully sentimental, show your loved ones you care with something thoughtful. MarketWatch Picks played Cupid to find some of the best deals $20 and under.

Sizikato Heart-Shaped Porcelain Souffle Dishes (set of four)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sc80O_0dme5jKR00

$17.59 on Amazon

Say ‘I love you’ with a homemade souffle. These heart-shaped porcelain souffle dishes are perfect for whipping up creme brulee or mini chocolate souffle desserts. They come with a set of four, and they’re oven-, microwave- and freezer-safe.

Personalized Wine Label

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juL3z_0dme5jKR00

$6.30 per set of six labels

Zazzle lets you personalize labels with a sweet sentiment, photo and more. All you need to do is provide your wine of choice.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nED2T_0dme5jKR00

$12.99 on Amazon

Surprise your significant other with breakfast in bed with this red hot, heart-shaped waffle maker. The mini appliance also makes paninis, hash browns and other on-the-go meals. It’s non-stick and easy to clean.

Sherpa Victoria Criss Cross Slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vyg7m_0dme5jKR00

$20 on Revolve

Give the love of your life the gift of relaxation this V-Day with these Sherpa Victoria criss cross slippers that are equal parts cozy and chic. They come in spa green, tan, ivory and pink.

Love You All Over Mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ll3x1_0dme5jKR00

$11.99 on Shutterfly

Energize your morning ritual with a personalized photo of you and your special someone. This customizable “Love You All Over” mug lets you choose three photos and customize the color on the handle and inside. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe.

PAVOI 14K Gold-Colored Lightweight Hoop Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TECkR_0dme5jKR00

$13.95 on Amazon

Show your partner that you’ll go through great hoops for them – without having to spend a ton. This pair of yellow gold-colored hoop earrings can become versatile, everyday staples.

Loyallook Stainless Steel Engraved Initial Cufflinks and Tie Clip Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05snE8_0dme5jKR00

$13.99 on Amazon

Let your sweetheart wear their heart on their sleeve with these custom engraved cufflinks and tie clip bars. They’re scratch-resistant and made with stainless steel.

Pastabilities Heart-Shaped Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hqx2A_0dme5jKR00

$12.99 on Amazon

Eat your heart out. This heart-shaped pasta is an edible love letter to your loved ones. Just boil water, whip up your favorite sauce (or really, store-bought is fine) and serve. The noodles are non-GMO and whole wheat.

Women Pajamas Set Feather Long Sleeve Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgL7I_0dme5jKR00

$16.99 on Amazon

Here’s something to dress up the evening – even if you have no plans of going out. These feather-trimmed pajamas are a fashion statement you’ll be tempted to leave the house in.

Amazon Essentials RFID Blocking Passcase Bifold Wallet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCJQm_0dme5jKR00

$18.60 on Amazon

Love is priceless, but this wallet is a stylish way to carry cash around. It comes in leather-like material in a rich, cognac color with cotton lining and a bifold closure. It’s smooth to the touch and hand washable.

LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask Blindfold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uy8gD_0dme5jKR00

$10.99 on Amazon

Sleep in – in style. This silk sleep eye mask comes with an elastic strap headband with a soft eye cover for night sleeping, travel and any room without blackout curtains.

Heart Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siRyl_0dme5jKR00

$14.50 at J. Crew

This brass-steel locket is heart-shaped and comes in gold. It’s a lovely keepsake for your little one to wear around with a pint-sized photo inside.

NiceMovic 2-Pack Scalp Massager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vguOd_0dme5jKR00

$9.99 on Amazon

This 20-fingered head massager and scalp scratcher bends to fit your head, offering relaxation to your valentine.

Holding Hands Print

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w80YQ_0dme5jKR00

$4.60 on Etsy

Here’s a sentimental something to remind you of the person you have to hold. This elegant holding hands print features a simple line sketch drawing that says so much.

Appreciate Plant Cube – Grateful For You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZWnH_0dme5jKR00

$8.99 on baudville.com

Let your love grow. Get the gardener in your life these plant cubes that sprout tomatoes that say “Grateful for you from my head to-ma-toes.” Each wooden cube planter includes a seed pack.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Tomatoes#Marketwatch Picks#Marketwatch News#Sizikato Heart Shaped
Hypebae

5 Unique Valentine's Day Gift Ideas To Impress Any Sneakerhead

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and as expected, sneaker brands are rolling out special edition models to celebrate the romantic season — from heart-covered adidas UltraBOOSTs to lace-trimmed Nike Dunk Lows. However, if you’re looking to celebrate your partner’s love for kicks in a new way, check out these non-footwear gift suggestions for the sneaker enthusiast.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more

There are a few popular products that our readers have really been gravitating toward so far in 2022. And as it happens, the hottest ones have Amazon deals right now that slash them to shockingly low prices! Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday. Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick is 50% off at just $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. Then, when...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Valentine’s Day Delivery Gifts for a Romantic Celebration from a Distance

Relationships have suffered a lot in the last two years. Couples were perhaps separated by quarantine or stay-at-home orders, and new relationships suffered as many of the most romantic and meaningful date spots were not open or not an option. We hoped this Valentine’s Day would go back to normal, perhaps with travel or a romantic dinner at a favorite restaurant on the agenda. But with Omicron ruining everyone’s plans, some are once again examining the very real possibility that Valentine’s Day will have to be a quiet night at home. Or, worse, a virtual date involving a partner isolated in...
CELEBRATIONS
romper.com

Games, Gadgets & More Valentine's Day Gifts Men Will Love is better

Valentine's Day will soon be here, and that means one thing: you’ll need to go shopping for that man (or men) in your life. But even if your guy thinks that V Day is just for women, you might still want to give him a gift that shows your love for the fella. Clueless as to what to bestow upon your beloved? You might need some inspiration in the form of these Valentine’s Day gifts for men.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

After yesterday’s surprise sale for Prime members only, Amazon is switching things up on Sunday. Today, all the hottest deals out there are for everyone to enjoy, not just Prime subscribers! Head over to Amazon’s Gold Box deals page and you’ll see countless incredible deals available right now. Of course, not everyone wants to spend hours digging through all those deals. That’s especially true on Sunday, when you have plenty of better things to do. The good news is that’s what we’re here for. We’re going to show you our top 10 Amazon deals that are available on Saturday. Sunday’s best deals Before we...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the simple fact that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive. That’s why you definitely need to check out some of the awesome home decor finds that are available at Amazon.
SHOPPING
domino

8 Thoughtful Engagement Gifts That Aren’t Champagne

Chances are you know someone who got engaged over the holidays. And chances are they’re going to be showered with congratulatory gifts, mostly in the form of champagne—and lots of it. While a bottle of bubbly is an appropriately festive gesture for the occasion (it’s a classic for a reason), there are many other, equally fitting options that will stand out in a sea of cork-topped bottles.
LIFESTYLE
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Mashed

This Gift Set Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Present For Cheese Lovers

"Say Cheese!" may be a popular term for photographers, but cheese lovers will likely also be saying it to their Valentine this year, thanks to this special cheesy gift. Historically, cheese has not had much of an association with Valentine's Day. In 2017, the National Confectioners Association put out a survey that found "94 percent of Americans want to receive chocolate or candy for Valentine's Day" (via PR Newswire). And according to Snack History, the tradition of giving gifts of candy to your Valentine dates back to around 1861 when people began to give Cadbury's new "fancy boxes" — aka the now famous "heart-shaped boxes" — to their loved ones.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Gravy Shortcuts, Ranked Worst To Best

Gravy seems like one of the simplest additions to any meal, but making it from scratch can be anything but simple. Achieving that perfect consistency and texture can prove difficult for many. Frankly, most of us don't have time to be making gravy from scratch, and we want easy ways to make our food taste rich and comforting all year round (not just on Thanksgiving).
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

Table of Contents Specifications Setup & Installation Design Display Software Camera Quality Sound Quality The Verdict: A Great Smart Display for the Amazon Eco-System What Are Some of the Alternatives? Long before it came out, I remember the rumors that Amazon was working on a wall-mounted version of its popular Echo Show smart displays. And when Amazon first previewed the device in 2021, SPY.com predicted it would be one of the most popular gadgets of the year. It was pegged as a command center of sorts for the smart home, a device in plain sight for everyone to interact with and control the entire home. Well, now that device calls...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, $140 AirPods 3, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, more

The start of a new week didn’t just bring new Amazon deals on Monday. It brought some of the most impressive deals we’ve seen so far this year! For example, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday! Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $18.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. When you’re done streaming movies, you can enjoy an...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

80K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy