ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Half of Marylanders would NOT stop to help a stranded driver in a snowstorm, survey finds

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQqO8_0dme5ggG00

Driving during winter can often be a treacherous task if roads are filled with ice and snow, causing many drivers to break down and possibly be stranded for long stretches of time. The holidays can also be a tricky time to get hold of vehicle assistance companies, especially if the car has broken down in a remote area with no phone signal…

Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek surveyed 3,000drivers across the country, asking if they would stop and help a fellow driver who had been stranded in a snowstorm with a broken-down vehicle. Surprisingly high, almost half of drivers in Maryland (42%) admit they would NOT stop to help, which is a figure that is worse than the national average of 31%. Reassuringly, however, it seems that on the whole Maryland is a state of ‘Snowstorm Samaritans’ whereby the majority (58%), would come to a fellow driver’s aid.

When these figures were analyzed by state, perhaps unsurprisingly (given they are among the coldest and least populated states) those in Idaho and Wyomingseemed to have the biggest hearts when it comes to helping out other road users, with 91% of people in these saying they’d stop to assist a driver stranded in bad weather.

Comparatively, this figure was just42% in Nevada – in other words, most here would not stop to help.

It was also discovered that more than 3 in 4 respondents said they’d go the extra mile (pardon the pun) and give a stranded driver a lift to a place of safety if their car had broken down. The survey also found that 55% said they are more likely to help a stranded woman driver who has broken down, as compared to if they were a man.

Lastly, it was found that 67%of drivers said if their car broke down in a heavy snowstorm, they’d rather walk 5 miles into town than accept a lift from a stranger. It seems some are more afraid of their safety in the hands of other people, as compared to harsh weather conditions… However, it’s important to note that in an emergency, your vehicle provides you and passengers with temporary shelter and also makes it easier for rescuers to locate you. It’s possible to lose sight of your car in poor visibility or snowy skies, therefore, increases your risk of getting lost if you walk around.

If the weather proves too dangerous for driving, it’s always a good idea to stay home if you’re concerned about your safety. However, if you must make a long drive or cross-state road trip while the roads are slick and snow-covered, it’s in your best interest to maintain a slower speed overall and increase your following distance for safety reasons. For example, if you encounter a car in front of you that suddenly brakes on an icy road, it’s better to drive at a slower pace in case you need to brake quickly too. Additionally, it’s a good idea to have an emergency supply bag on hand in case you may need it, on top of your usual breakdown kit. Some supplies that could come in handy are:

  • Cold-weather gear, such as warm clothing suitable for extreme weather (in case you need to be outside the car).
  • Phone charger.
  • A flashlight, as well as extra batteries.
  • Glass scraper to remove ice or snow from your windows or windshield.
  • Medication and first-aid kit, especially if you or any passengers have chronic conditions.
  • Extra food such as non-perishable snacks, in case you get stranded, as well as water.
  • Spare tire.
  • Always keep half a tank of fuel in your car in case you run out in a desert area.
  • Jumper cables.
  • Emergency red triangle.
  • Duct tape.
  • Wrench or pliers.
  • Local maps in case you can’t access signal for map apps on your phone.

‘It can be daunting to plan a long drive or road trip during poor weather conditions, however, sometimes these scenarios are unavoidable if you need to be somewhere,’ says Joseph Gunther IV for Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek. ‘It’s advisable to keep a safe following distance and maintain a much slower speed than usual at all times. Be prepared in case of emergencies and make sure each item in your supply kit is fully functioning should you need it. Most of all, make sure you’re in the right state of mind to operate a vehicle when driving in poor weather conditions. Don’t exert yourself if you’re feeling tired and of course, and don’t drive while intoxicated.’

Comments / 26

Bill Davis
3d ago

First of all don't put yourself in the position if possible. Stay Home and I see one comment that they pick their battles and I think that's a good statement. And Maryland does have some very Bad People and you just don't know who too trust so pick and choose is what it's down to .

Reply
6
LAWS1967
3d ago

I sure would. Even when I try to talk myself out of becoming involved, I inadvertently become involved. My husband calls it "trying to save the world". He says I am kind to a fault. Are we not taught that we are our brothers keeper?

Reply(1)
6
Be Kind and smart
3d ago

How sad is that? I was raised to believe you help your fellow man. I think part of it comes from fear, but part it just indifference to the needs of others. Which is a reflection of their upbringing.

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

Feeding the 500: Maryland bakery truck driver goes viral after handing out loaves of bread to snowed-in motorists on two-mile stretch of Virginia's I-95 during snowstorm

A devout Maryland bakery truck driver answered the prayers of hundreds of starving drivers by handing out loaves of bread to those trapped on a snow-clogged Virginia highway. In a now-viral video, Ron Hill, 60, can be seen gingerly walking over the ice-covered roadway to deliver bread from his Schmidt Baking Company truck early Tuesday morning - after Monday's crippling snowstorm turned a 50-mile stretch of I-95 between Washington, DC and Richmond, Virginia, into a parking lot for more than 24 hours.
TRAFFIC
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Snowstorm moves into Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF-TV) — Our next weather maker moves in Sunday prompting a weather alert day. A low-pressure system will move across the Southeast Saturday before approaching the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday. First, frigid temperatures arrive Friday night following a cold front, and the cold sticks around all weekend. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
Complex

Uber Driver Gets Job Offer After Helping Teenage Passenger Stranded on I-95 During Blizzard

An Uber driver who was stranded with a teenage passenger on I-95 in Virginia during a blizzard last weekend is being rewarded for his excellent customer service. DaVante Williams, an Uber driver from Washington, D.C., sat for nearly six hours in his vehicle overnight with a teenage passenger after a severe snowstorm left hundreds of drivers stuck on a 50-mile stretch of the I-95 highway in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
News 12

Snowstorm strands Yonkers family on I-95 in Virginia

A Yonkers family was stuck on I-95 after a snowstorm left them stranded along with other drivers in Virginia. It was supposed to take the Vannostrands’ five hours to get to Richmond, Virginia. Instead, the family was one of many who were stuck for almost 24 hours in that...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Weather#Marylanders
Essence

I-95 Reopens After Snowstorm Leaves Hundreds Of Drivers Stranded For More Than 24 Hours

"We had to alternate between turning the car on and off, making sure we didn’t freeze," a stranded driver said. For more than 24 hours, hundreds of drivers in Northern Virginia were stuck on a 50-mile-long portion of Interstate 95 (I-95) in Stafford County after a record of 14.1-inch snowfall. The nightmare finally came to an end on Tuesday afternoon when emergency crews were able to free the last of the trapped drivers.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Complex

Snowstorm Leaves Drivers Stranded Overnight Along 50-Mile Stretch of Virginia Highway

A severe snowstorm left drivers stuck on a 48-mile stretch of the I-95 highway in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area for over 15 hours, NBC Washington reports. The extreme delays were the result of a storm-induced crash involving multiple trucks. Motorists have been stranded since Monday and had to sleep in their cars overnight, while many drivers ran out of gas and didn’t have food or water. Others have medical conditions or were traveling with kids and pets in the car.
VIRGINIA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Among the Best That Helps Stranded Drivers

The next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area this Friday. If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WVNS

Local tow truck companies working overtime to help stranded drivers

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – Tow truck companies have had a busy 24 hours helping drivers who are stranded in the snow. Glen’s Towing in Beckley had every available driver out on the roads trying to rescue people who are stuck. Whether drivers were stuck, slid off the road, or even if semi-trucks flipped over, Glen’s […]
BECKLEY, WV
cbs19news

Drivers stranded on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Ralph Northam tweeted about those stranded on Interstate 95. Delegate Todd Gilbert, speaker-designee of the Virginia House of Delegates, has called for the Virginia National Guard to rescue those stranded. He issued the following statement:. “The situation on Interstate 95 is untenable. Travelers are...
TRAFFIC
WPMI

Couple, Baltimore bakery team up to help stranded drivers

WBFF) — Desperation set in Monday as hundreds of drivers sat stranded along I-95 in Virginia. “I hadn’t eaten in about 37 hours,” said Casey Holihan Noe. Casey Holihan Noe and her husband John of Ellicott City, Maryland were on their way to North Carolina when they got stuck.
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

Nor’Easter Hits Maryland: How To Navigate Icy Roads

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A snowstorm quickly created slick conditions on Maryland’s slushy roads, prompting the transportation authority to issue a precautionary warning to drivers. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration urged people via a social media post to be careful because the snow was starting to...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy