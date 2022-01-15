ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Announces Enhanced Benefits for Utility and Electric Assistance to Address Rise in Heating Costs

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOkYG_0dme5fnX00

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that to address the rise in heating costs, recipients of the state’s utility and electric assistance will receive enhanced benefits during this home heating season. The state is also increasing funding for weatherization assistance programs to improve energy conservation.

“The relief we are announcing today will help our most vulnerable residents keep up with higher energy costs and stay warm throughout the winter months,” said Governor Hogan. “This is all part of our commitment to devote some of our record budget surplus to helping Marylanders in need.”

This assistance will be administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

Enhanced Benefits for Utility and Electric Assistance.The State of Maryland is enhancing the minimum benefit for electric and heating assistance eligible recipients to further support vulnerable populations.

  • Through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP), recipients will see their minimum benefit increase by 66%, from $300 to $500. Overall, MEAP is receiving a 30% increase in funding to support this enhanced benefit.
  • Through the Electric Universal Assistance Program (EUSP), recipients will see their minimum benefit double from $150 to $300. Overall, EUSP is receiving a 32% increase in funding to support this enhanced benefit.

“Every year, more than 100,000 Maryland households who feel squeezed by high energy costs benefit from our energy assistance programs,” said Secretary Lourdes R. Padilla of DHS. “The actions taken by Governor Hogan provide help for struggling Marylanders dealing with higher heating and energy bills.”

Weatherization Assistance.The state will provide$29 millionin weatherization assistance program funding across the next two years—a 190% increase—to further help households across Maryland install energy conservation materials. These measures both reduce the consumption of energy and the cost of maintenance for these homes.

Supplemental Energy Bill Assistance. Based on the projected increase in heating and cooling costs by the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Winter Fuel Outlook, $30 million in supplemental bill assistance will be issued to utilities on behalf of customers and applied over a six-month billing period. Low-income households in Maryland should expect to receive approximately $83 per month in bill assistance over six-month periods in FY 2022 and FY 2023 respectively.

Expanded Energy Assistance Outreach. Outreach funding of $5 million will be administered by DHS to its community-based organizations, which assist vulnerable populations in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions with completing applications, submitting any necessary follow-up documentation, and answering questions about energy assistance programs.

Residents in need of energy assistance may apply online, mail-in an application, or apply in person at a local Home Energy Program Office located in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. Detailed information on how to apply can be found on the DHS website.

Visit the DHS and DHCD websites for additional program details, including eligibility information, contact information, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State of Maryland helps smaller communities with bond applications

Maryland is using its greater access to capital markets to help small local government agencies get approximately $27.1 million in funding for public infrastructure projects. The state legislature created the State Local Government Infrastructure Finance program in 1985, which began financing in 1988. The Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Community Development Administration serves […] The post State of Maryland helps smaller communities with bond applications appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Delegate panel hears testimony on five tax relief bills

Members of a Maryland Delegate panel heard testimony on a range of tax relief bills that could impact such residents as disabled veterans and Centenarians, as well as people embarking on energy-efficient upgrades. State Delegate Benjamin Brooks, D-Baltimore County, presented the House Ways and Means Committee with details on five bills, each touching on tax […] The post Maryland Delegate panel hears testimony on five tax relief bills appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Announces Extension Of Open Enrollment Through Maryland Health Connection After A Record Season

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that open enrollment will continue on Maryland Health Connection through February in light of the ongoing public health emergency. A record number of Marylanders—181,603—have enrolled in coverage for 2022 through the state’s health insurance marketplace. A surge of new enrollees fueled the 9% increase over a year ago. “As […] The post Governor Announces Extension Of Open Enrollment Through Maryland Health Connection After A Record Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gov. Hogan’s budget includes increased spending on low-income food programs, health departments

Gov. Larry Hogan said he plans to make record investments in public health in the fiscal 2023 budget that will benefit low-income children, seniors, and local health departments. The governor announced in a news release he plans to expand the Summer Supplemental Nutritional Assistance program to include more low-income families and senior citizens, in addition […] The post Gov. Hogan’s budget includes increased spending on low-income food programs, health departments appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces $50 Million For Additional Child Care Stabilization Grants

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland will provide an additional $50 million in grant funding to support child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Child care is one of our most essential services, and keeping facilities open and available to parents with minimal disruption is a top priority,” said Governor Hogan. […] The post Governor Hogan Announces $50 Million For Additional Child Care Stabilization Grants appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Steve Connelly Named Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Jan. 18, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that Steve Connelly has been named deputy secretary of agriculture, effective January 18. Connelly will replace Julie Oberg, who has moved onto a new position with Calvert County Economic Development. “Steve Connelly has decades of experience working to advance Maryland agriculture, and […] The post Steve Connelly Named Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh Joins Multistate Coalition in Fight to End Facebook’s Illegal Monopoly

BALTIMORE, MD (January 14, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in continuing to fight to end Facebook’s illegal efforts to stifle competition and protect its monopoly power. Today, the coalition filed an appeal brief arguing that the district court’s ruling dismissing the states’ case was in error.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

What Supreme Court’s block of vaccine mandate for large businesses will mean for public health: 4 questions answered

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2022, blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, which applied to virtually all private companies with 100 of more employees. But it left in place a narrower mandate that requires health care workers at facilities receiving federal funds to get vaccinated. The ruling comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continues to soar throughout the United States as a result of the omicron variant.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland delegate introduces adult-use marijuana legislation

A Maryland delegate has introduced legislation that seeks to put a question on the ballot in November to legalize adult-use marijuana in the state. Delegate Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, filed House Bill 1, which is a constitutional amendment that if passed by a supermajority of the House of Representatives and Senate would allow voters to decide at the polls during the General Election whether to legalize marijuana.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Heating#Energy Conservation#Marylanders#Dhs#Eusp
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

JPALS lands 2021 NAWCAD Team award

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, Patuxent River, Md.– Teamwork characterized the many accomplishments that earned the Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office (PMA-213) Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) team the top choice for the 2021 NAWCAD Commander’s Award in the Team Category. Not least among their successes was bringing initial operational capability (IOC) […] The post JPALS lands 2021 NAWCAD Team award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Inaugural Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival set for early April

January 12, 2022, Lusby, MD – The Inaugural Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival will take place on April 2, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. at the Drum Point Club located in Lusby, Maryland. The mission and purpose of this event is Education, Conservation, and Celebration of our natural beauty and wildlife; especially Ospreys. […] The post Inaugural Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival set for early April appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LUSBY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel Co School Board to consider adoption of food allergy policy, adjustment to current school year calendar

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will consider the adoption of a policy for students with a known food allergy, review pending legislative items, and continue the discussion of the current year school calendar at its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The new policy is designed to […] The post Anne Arundel Co School Board to consider adoption of food allergy policy, adjustment to current school year calendar appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh Announces $1.85 Billion Settlement with Student Loan Servicer Navient

BALTIMORE, MD (January 13, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that Navient Corporation, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, will provide relief totaling $1.85 billion to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Judiciary extends Phase III operations through March 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Maryland Judiciary announced that due to the continued surge of positive COVID-19 cases and high rate of community transmission, Phase III operations will continue through March 6, 2022, pending further order. Clerks’ offices in both the District Court of Maryland and circuit courts throughout the state will remain open to the public.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy