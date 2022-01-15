ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Judiciary extends Phase III operations through March 6

By Maryland Judiciary
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Maryland Judiciary announced that due to the continued surge of positive COVID-19 cases and high rate of community transmission, Phase III operations will continue through March 6, 2022, pending further order. Clerks’ offices in both the District Court of Maryland and circuit courts throughout the state will remain open to the public.

The Court of Appeals of Maryland and Court of Special Appeals remain fully operational, but the chief judge may determine whether to hold proceedings in person or remotely. In Phase III, the District Court and circuit courts will hear specific case types remotely or in person, but jury trials will not be held until the Judiciary is able to re-enter Phase V of its reopening plan. Jury trials that have already commenced will proceed to a conclusion.

All jury trials scheduled through March 4 will be rescheduled. Marylanders who are currently serving as jurors or who have been summoned to report through that date are encouraged to contact the local circuit court. The February 2022 Uniform Bar Examination in Maryland will proceed in person as scheduled.

“This amended order to extend our operations in Phase III is made with the intent to reduce the community transmission of COVID-19 within the courts,” said Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. “The health and safety of Maryland litigants, judges, court employees, and visitors remain a top priority. When we host jurors, it’s our job to ensure their safety to allow them to exercise their civic duties. Health and safety should not be a distraction. I want to remind Marylanders that, although reduced in operations, our courts remain open.”

The amended administrative order,Extension of Interim Administrative Order of December 27, 2021 Restricting Statewide Judiciary Operations in Light of the Omicron Variant of the Covid-19 Emergency, is posted to the Maryland Judiciary’s website a mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders.

Visit the Maryland Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov/coronavirusphasedreopening to view the case types being heard in Phase III, which include in the District Court criminal, traffic, civil, domestic violence, peace orders, Extreme Risk Protective Orders, and landlord-tenant cases. In the circuit courts, civil, criminal, family, Child in Need of Assistance (CINA), and juvenile matters will continue to be heard.

Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website, www.mdcourts.gov, or call the clerk’s office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.

All court visitors and employees are required to wear a face mask, submit to a no-contact temperature check, a verbal or written COVID-19 health screening questionnaire, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Find more information on COVID-19 and court operations online at mdcourts.gov/coronavirusinformationforpublic

