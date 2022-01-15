ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

SMCPS Superintendent appoints two to Dept. of Fiscal Services

By St. Mary's County Public Schools
LEONARDTOWN, MD– Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of January 13, 2022.

The Board appointed Ms. Karen Breslauer as Budget and Insurance Accounting Coordinator, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Breslauer holds a Master’s Degree from Western Governor’s University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Methodist University. She currently serves as Acting Coordinator of Fiscal Services in the Department of Fiscal Services.

Ms. Karina Larsen has been appointed as Payroll and Fiscal Systems Coordinator, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Larsen holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She currently serves as a Chief Accountant with the Town of LaPlata.

Ms. Breslauer’s appointment will be retroactive to July 1, 2021.

Ms. Larsen’s appointment will become effective on January 24, 2022.

