New York’s Eviction Moratorium Expires Saturday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state’s eviction moratorium expires Saturday.

Protesters and tenant advocates rallied in Midtown Friday, chanting “housing is a human right.”

They demanded Gov. Kathy Hochul extend the deadline to June.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams , who is running for governor, stood with demonstrators, calling for more to be done.

“If you allow possibly hundreds of thousands of people to be evicted into homelessness, into a surge, in the winter, you are affecting the safety of all New Yorkers,” Williams said.

A group representing landlords says they are sympathetic, but need the money owed to them to continue operating.

“It’s time for tenants who are capable of paying their rent to begin paying it. We understand there are tenants out there still impacted by pandemic, but there are measures in place to protect those tenant,” said Vito Signorile of the Rent Stabilization Association.

With the moratorium expiring, the state has reopened its rent relief portal , which can slow down eviction proceedings, but the state will need more federal money to help save renters.

CLICK HERE to go to New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program .