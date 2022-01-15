ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Pedestrian killed in crash near 35th Ave and Northern Friday night

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPEPL_0dme5N6Z00

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash near 35th and Northern avenues that happened Friday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., a woman was crossing Northern Avenue northbound in the crosswalk when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Phoenix police officials.

The driver of the vehicle continued westbound and took off from the area.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 43-year-old Angela Milligin, died at the scene.

Authorities are looking for a light-colored vehicle. A better description hasn't yet been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Silent Witness
ABC15 Arizona

Mesa police: Suspect with knife shot by officers

A man has died at the hospital after he was shot by Mesa officers Monday evening. Mesa police say officers responded to McKellips Road east of Country Club Drive around 6:30 p.m. after receiving two 911 calls: one for a person with a knife and another for the sound of a gunshot.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy