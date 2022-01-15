Pedestrian killed in crash near 35th Ave and Northern Friday night

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash near 35th and Northern avenues that happened Friday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., a woman was crossing Northern Avenue northbound in the crosswalk when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Phoenix police officials.

The driver of the vehicle continued westbound and took off from the area.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 43-year-old Angela Milligin, died at the scene.

Authorities are looking for a light-colored vehicle. A better description hasn't yet been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.