City of Atlanta to Open Two Warming Centers Ahead of Frigid Weather

 3 days ago

Mayor’s Office of Communications

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303

City of Atlanta to Open Two Warming Centers Ahead of Frigid Weather

ATLANTA—The City of Atlanta announced the opening of two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The centers will open tonight, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m., January 18, 2022. The warming centers are located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308

Transportation will be provided at 11:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

###

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.

