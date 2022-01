Today, as we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are joined by KAREN ASPER JORDAN, President of the Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters. She was one of the original demonstrators to stand against the segregation of Girard College in 1965 and met Dr. King when he spoke at the Philadelphia protests that year. We’ll discuss the history of the school, Dr. King’s speech that day and the legacy of the Freedom Fighters in our city.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO