McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says Liberty Media and the FIA need to take more control of Formula 1 because some teams are “effectively holding the sport hostage”. Teams have been part of the governance of F1 through various groups, allowing them to vote on rule changes and play a key role in the future direction of the sport. However, Brown believes that system is used too often for the benefit of each team individually rather than the sport as a whole, and wants to move away from a situation where customer teams can become B teams.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO