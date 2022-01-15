Temporary Road Closure: 17th Street NW from Spring Street NW to West Peachtree Street NW

WHAT:

Road closure on 17th Street NW to accommodate the removal of a construction crane.

WHERE:

17th Street NW from Spring Street NW to Peachtree Street NW

WHEN:

Closure and accompanying detour will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 (Sunday at midnight), and remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

DETAILS:

Law enforcement officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. Traffic will be restored to normal operations once work is completed.

On Monday, January 17, 2022, at 12:00 a.m., the following detour routes will be in effect:

Westbound Detour at 17th Street NW:

Follow traffic direction through lane closure area.

Turn right onto West Peachtree Street NW

Turn left 18th Street NW

Turn left onto Spring Street NW

Continue back to 17th Street NW

Eastbound Detour at 17th Street NW:

Follow traffic direction through lane closure area.

Turn right onto Spring Street NW

Continue to 14th Street NW

Turn left onto 14th Street NW

Turn left onto West Peachtree Street NW

Continue back to 17th Street NW

Southbound Detour at Spring Street NW

Continue on Spring Street to 14th Street

Turn left onto 14th Street NW

Turn left onto West Peachtree Street NW

Continue back to 17th Street NW

Northbound Detour at West Peachtree Street NW:

Follow traffic direction through lane closure area.

Continue on West Peachtree Street NW to 18th Street NW

Turn left on to 18th Street NW

Turn left onto Spring Street NW

Continue back to 17th Street NW

Please observe closure restrictions, pay close attention to “caution” and “slow” signs, and watch out for traffic control personnel in the area.

Questions and/or concerns related to the 17h Street NW lane/road closures may be directed to Atlanta Department of Transportation Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson at mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.