ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Temporary Road Closure: 17th Street NW from Spring Street NW to West Peachtree Street NW

Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKcT5_0dme4ukz00

WHAT:

Road closure on 17th Street NW to accommodate the removal of a construction crane.

WHERE:

17th Street NW from Spring Street NW to Peachtree Street NW

WHEN:

Closure and accompanying detour will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 (Sunday at midnight), and remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

DETAILS:

Law enforcement officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. Traffic will be restored to normal operations once work is completed.

On Monday, January 17, 2022, at 12:00 a.m., the following detour routes will be in effect:

Westbound Detour at 17th Street NW:

Follow traffic direction through lane closure area.

Turn right onto West Peachtree Street NW

Turn left 18th Street NW

Turn left onto Spring Street NW

Continue back to 17th Street NW

Eastbound Detour at 17th Street NW:

Follow traffic direction through lane closure area.

Turn right onto Spring Street NW

Continue to 14th Street NW

Turn left onto 14th Street NW

Turn left onto West Peachtree Street NW

Continue back to 17th Street NW

Southbound Detour at Spring Street NW

Continue on Spring Street to 14th Street

Turn left onto 14th Street NW

Turn left onto West Peachtree Street NW

Continue back to 17th Street NW

Northbound Detour at West Peachtree Street NW:

Follow traffic direction through lane closure area.

Continue on West Peachtree Street NW to 18th Street NW

Turn left on to 18th Street NW

Turn left onto Spring Street NW

Continue back to 17th Street NW

Please observe closure restrictions, pay close attention to “caution” and “slow” signs, and watch out for traffic control personnel in the area.

Questions and/or concerns related to the 17h Street NW lane/road closures may be directed to Atlanta Department of Transportation Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson at mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting today

Americans can now order four free at-home COVID-19 tests online. It's part of the Biden administration's strategy to make tests more accessible as the Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. The rapid at-home tests can be ordered on the website covidtests.gov, where you just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
CBS News

House January 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies

The House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on U.S. Capitol on Tuesday issued subpoenas to former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and three others who challenged the 2020 election results. In addition to Giuliani, the committee is demanding documents and testimony from Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, two lawyers...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#14th Street#Spring Street Nw#Peachtree Street Nw
Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia

95
Followers
118
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Georgia. With an estimated 2019 population of 506,811,

Comments / 0

Community Policy