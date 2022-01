It’s taken the better part of three decades, but Ben Affleck, a two-time Academy Award winner (Argo, Good Will Hunting) for producing and screenwriting, finally seems to have found his niche as an actor. In just the last two years, Affleck has delivered arguably two of his best, most memorable performances—first as a high-school basketball coach struggling with alcoholism (paralleling Affleck’s own real-life struggles) in 2020’s The Way Back and just two months ago, as the feudal frat-bro in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. Affleck adds another note- and possibly awards-worthy role to his career resume with his thoughtful, grounded performance as a compassionate bartender-philosopher in George Clooney’s otherwise middling adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer J. R. Moehringer’s well-received 2005 memoir, The Tender Bar.

