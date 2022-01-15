Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying persons of interest in theft

MCSO Thefts Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying several persons of interest in a theft of credit cards earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the credit cards were stolen on December 11th at the Panera Bread located at 821 Lyons Rd. in Washington Township.

“The stolen credit cards were used at local businesses by several different individuals,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of a vehicle driven by one of the persons of interest.

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

