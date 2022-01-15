ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying persons of interest in theft

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3g0F_0dme41jd00
MCSO Thefts Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying several persons of interest in a theft of credit cards earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the credit cards were stolen on December 11th at the Panera Bread located at 821 Lyons Rd. in Washington Township.

“The stolen credit cards were used at local businesses by several different individuals,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of a vehicle driven by one of the persons of interest.

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jM8lg_0dme41jd00
MCSO Thefts Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Aimee Acker
3d ago

can I make a suggestion please because those of us seeing this cannot blow up photo to really look at it to help put these people away atleast make it where we can have some way to zoom in to see thier faces to help..

Reply
8
Tom Swiger
3d ago

maybe local tv stations particulay channel 7 news quit rerunning news and put out some real news and sort putti g out real local news

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Washington Township, OH
Washington Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Victim taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a hospital in Dayton Tuesday night. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a victim was taken to Grandview Hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting was believed to have taken place at United Foods in the on...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
82K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy