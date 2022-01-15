ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Moderate stock valuations reduce downside risk

By Ben Marks, Brett Angel, Special to the Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 gained 27% in 2021, and yet most US stocks are cheaper today than they were a year ago. Sure, prices are up, as anyone who has reviewed their year-end 401(k) statement knows. Valuations, however, are down considerably. The S&P 500 began 2021 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7,...

MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 4.14% to $318.15 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.60% to 14,506.90 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $66.18 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply lower as bond yields hit 2-year high, Goldman shares slump

Stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday, kicking off a holiday-shortened week on a down note as Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 542 points, or 1.5%, to close near 35,369, while the S&P 500 shed around 86 points, or 1.8%, ending near 4,577. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 387 points, or 2.6%, to finish near 14,507. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped more than 9 basis points to 1.866%, its highest since January 2008. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fell 7%, leading Dow decliners after the investment bank delivered results that missed Wall Street expectations on earnings.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.18% to $320.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,577.11 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $4.12 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
MarketWatch

Arms Index suggests there's no panic at all in the stock market's selloff

Despite the broad, sharp selloffs in the Big 3 stock market indexes, market internals suggest there is no panic in the selling, and there may even be signs that investors are looking to buy on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 during market selloffs and fall below 1.000 during rallies, is actually down to 0.843, while the Nasdaq Arms is down to 0.715. Many Wall Street technicians suggest Arms readings of 2.000 and above indicate panic-like selling behavior, while readings below 0.500 indicate panic buying. Currently, number of declining stocks is outnumbering advances by a 5.2-to-1 margin on the NYSE and by a 4.7-to-1 margin on the Nasdaq, while share volume in declining stocks is outnumbering up volume by a smaller 4.4-to-1 on the Big Board and by 3.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 502 points, or 1.4%, the S&P 500 is down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite is shedding 2.2%.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 3.44% to $46.26 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,577.11 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.82 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
