The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. I never set out to write about food professionally. The very phrase “food writer” suggests a skill set I don’t possess: I’m not terribly knowledgeable about restaurants, nor am I much of a cook. (I am resolutely not a recipe developer.) When I fell into this line of work just over five years ago, I was a 24-year-old aspiring film critic in need of a salaried culture writing job. I figured that a staff gig at a food-focused website would provide me such stability, while also encouraging me to achieve fluency in a new register. But my primary interest was always in the people who make food, and the lives they touch through that labor.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO