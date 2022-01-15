ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Great Podversations: Frank Wilczek and Janna Levin

By LPM Podcasts
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tT0Kd_0dme3t7j00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UjFq_0dme3t7j00 Physicist Frank Wilczek and Professor Janna Levin discuss Wilczek’s book, “Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality.” Frank Wilczek jointly won The Nobel Prize in Physics in 2004, for his graduate work at Princeton with David Gross.

Janna Levin is a Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University.

Wilczek was among the earliest MacArthur Fellows and has won many awards both for his scientific work and his writing, which includes hundreds of articles in leading scientific journals. His “Wilczek’s Universe” column appears regularly in the Wall Street Journal.

Listen to the episode:


Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Charles Darwin Mystery Reportedly Solved After 140 Years

Charles Darwin left behind an incredible scientific legacy. Before his death, Darwin changed how scientists looked at the origins of life on Earth. His Theory of Evolution took hold and became the lens through which scientists investigated the distant past. However, Darwin didn’t just leave behind his knowledge. He also passed down a burning question. The scientists wanted to know how plants evolved so quickly.
SCIENCE
Ohio Capital Journal

Remembering Martin Luther King: 5 things learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College

For the past 11 years, civil rights historian Vicki Crawford has worked as the director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, where she oversees the archive consisting of iconic sermons, speeches, writings and other materials belonging to King. Few archives of historical papers compare with the importance of the Morehouse King Collection. […] The post Remembering Martin Luther King: 5 things learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLLEGES
newmexicopbs.org

Blazquez, Frank

“Frank Blazquez (b. Chicago, IL) is a visual artist working in portraiture, documentary film, and mixed-media. With multiple essays published in The Guardian, he is also a writer. The creator focuses on counter-narratives across the American Southwest and topics related to Latinx culture along the US-Mexico border. The Smithsonian National...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Gross
Person
Frank Wilczek
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy