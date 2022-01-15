Great Podversations: Frank Wilczek and Janna Levin

Physicist Frank Wilczek and Professor Janna Levin discuss Wilczek’s book, “Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality.” Frank Wilczek jointly won The Nobel Prize in Physics in 2004, for his graduate work at Princeton with David Gross.

Janna Levin is a Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University.

Wilczek was among the earliest MacArthur Fellows and has won many awards both for his scientific work and his writing, which includes hundreds of articles in leading scientific journals. His “Wilczek’s Universe” column appears regularly in the Wall Street Journal.

