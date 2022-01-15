ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Long Islanders prepare for coastal storm amid bitter cold temperatures

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Long Islanders are feeling winter's grip with temperatures the teens and wind chills dropping to sub-zero levels.

On Sunday night, a coastal storm is expected to douse the region in a wintry mix and rain, prompting many people to head out Saturday in preparation.

News 12’s Virginia Huie spoke with Huntington's Highway Department and Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin about how they are getting ready for the winter wallop.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

