Long Islanders prepare for coastal storm amid bitter cold temperatures

Long Islanders are feeling winter's grip with temperatures the teens and wind chills dropping to sub-zero levels.

On Sunday night, a coastal storm is expected to douse the region in a wintry mix and rain, prompting many people to head out Saturday in preparation.

News 12’s Virginia Huie spoke with Huntington's Highway Department and Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin about how they are getting ready for the winter wallop.

RELATED:

Power center: Electric outage resources

Prepare for power outages with these 6 lifesaving generator safety tips

11 tips to protect your pets during winter storms and extreme cold

7 refrigerated and frozen food safety tips during and after a power outage