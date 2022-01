Microsoft is expected to release Q2 FY22 earnings on January 25, 2022, after the bell. Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to release Q2 fiscal 2022 earnings on 01/25/2022 after the bell. Consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) is $2.32, slightly ahead of normalized Q1 FY22 actual earnings of $2.27. Q1 FY22 earnings beat estimates by $0.19 per share. Revenue is expected to come in at just over $50 billion in Q2 FY22, ahead of the $45.3 billion posted in Q1 FY22. According to Seeking Alpha's handy earnings surprise tracker, Microsoft has beat revenue and EPS estimates for eight straight quarters.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO