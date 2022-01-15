ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns trying to move Dario Saric's contract

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118on8_0dme31z600

Jake Fischer on Dario Saric: His contract gets brought up time and again, it’s something that they’re trying to move, which makes sense.

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly trying to move Dario Saric

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…8:58 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns #Pacers injury report:

Cam Johnson (ankle), Ish Wainright (reconditioning) questionable. Frank Kaminsky (knee) Abdel Nader (knee) Dario Saric (knee) out.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Torrey Craig (quad) questionable. T.J. McConnell (wrist), T.J. Warren (navicular) out. – 4:41 PM

NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
FanSided

3 Things the Suns Must do in Order to win the 2021-22 NBA Title

Right now, the Phoenix Suns are currently first in the West with a fantastic record of 34-9. However, the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies are nipping at their heels. They will need to do more than just continue to play hard to get back to the Finals and take home the title with the West being a rough playoff road for any team.
NBA
MySanAntonio

Spurs Coyote brings out 'grade A trolling' against Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker

The furriest member of the Spurs proved why he has a "Mascot of the Year" award in his trophy case during Monday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. Coyote, who has a locker of props and signs to hype up the AT&T Center crowd, brought out a "Cone of Silence," when Devin Booker went to the freethrow line.
NBA
FanSided

How Suns Big Bismack Biyombo is Remembered by Former Coach

With a rare early afternoon game scheduled between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons today, each team’s head coach spoke with the media at the same time they would normally be drinking their morning coffees. However, with everyone playing early bird, the press conferences felt more like morning reflections.
NBA
FanSided

3 Trade Deadline Deals Involving Suns Big Man Dario Saric

An NBA championship requires all hands on deck, and with the Phoenix Suns sailing in that direction, they need contributions coming in from all their roster spots. Unfortunately, that leaves the beloved but injured big man Dario Saric as trade bait for the next few weeks as we move toward the February 10th deadline.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Suns

I was recently given a little attitude about the relatively sunny outlook I’ve been injecting into my little Post Game Roundups on here. I get it! Optimism and positivity are specific flavors that really do the trick for some people and can end up tasting like soap for others. Not a problem. Let’s go negative for a bit and see how it feels, eh? Join me!
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
