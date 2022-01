Autumn John recorded 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to lead Piscataway to a victory on the road over Perth Amboy, 43-35. Alyssa Rice made two 3-pointers on the way to nine points and two steals while Julia Stewart tallied six points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals for Piscataway (2-2), which led by three after one before pulling away by outscoring Perth Amboy 16-7 in the second quarter.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO