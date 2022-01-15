ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

COVID Teacher Shortages: One State's New Plan to Keep Classrooms Open

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz, New Jersey Monitor
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmeCg_0dme2ov700

New Jersey lawmakers approved two bills Monday intended to help schools struggling with continuing staffing issues amid a new, highly-transmissible coronavirus variant.

One bill ( A5576 ), passed unanimously by both chambers Monday, would allow retired teachers to return to the classroom through the 2022-2023 school year and still collect their pensions.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

Another measure ( S4203 ) would eliminate the requirement for public school employees to live in the state for three years before they are hired. Currently, public school employees can’t reside outside New Jersey unless they have a waiver, largely barring schools from hiring people living in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York.

The measures come as school districts around the state are reporting staffing issues that have led them to return to virtual instruction or close entirely. More than a quarter of New Jersey schools were closed Monday due to COVID-related matters, including staffing shortages, according to NJ.com.

At an education committee hearing last week, teachers and administrators said longstanding staffing issues have been aggravated by COVID-19.

The bills passed Monday, and dozens of others passed during the final voting session of this legislative session, will now go to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. He has until Jan. 18 to sign them.

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com. Follow New Jersey Monitor on Facebook and Twitter .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

There Is No 'Big Quit' in K-12 Education

The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions.  Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Pittsburgh Schools Falsely Reported Zero Student Arrests, Records Show

Zero. That’s how many Pittsburgh students were arrested at school during the 2017-18 academic year, according to the most recent federal education data. Certainly that’d be something for the 20,000-student district to celebrate, but there’s just one problem.  It isn’t true.  In fact, county juvenile court data tell a completely different story — one in […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The 74

Handcuffs on Students? Florida Lawmakers Hope to End Practice

In Florida’s public school system, school personnel can use handcuffs, zip-ties, straightjackets or other devices on students who are acting out or misbehaving in a way that poses a threat to themselves or others. But legislation filed in the 2022 legislative session would prohibit school personnel from using those methods — potentially sparing students, especially […]
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

Charter Founder Pleads Guilty in Fraud Scheme

Seth Andrew, founder of a sprawling charter school network and a former Obama administration official, pled guilty in federal court Friday to one of wire fraud. The charge was in connection to a plot to steal more than $200,000 from Andrew’s own Democracy Prep schools. Andrew has agreed to pay restitution to Democracy Prep. He […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
The 74

Even After COVID, Why America's Shortage of Nurses Is Likely to Get Worse

Despite a national nursing shortage in the United States, over 80,000 qualified applications were not accepted at U.S. nursing schools in 2020, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. This was due primarily to a shortage of nursing professors and a limited number of clinical placements where nursing students get practical job training. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 74

Majority of Americans Back Remote Learning to Prevent COVID Spread

More than half of Americans favor remote learning to protect students and teachers’ “health and safety” as COVID surges, according to a new Harris Poll conducted for Axios.  The findings, consistent among all racial and ethnic groups Axios said, came as students, teachers and parents in New York City and Chicago protested in-person learning.     Of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
The 74

COVID Chaos Leaves Districts With Bus Driver Shortage

Guilford County Schools was dealing with a bus driver shortage long before COVID-19 hit in 2020. But since the pandemic began, district leaders have been particularly cognizant of the need to monitor their transportation resources. Superintendent Sharon Contreras says her district monitors data on both teacher and bus driver absences multiple times throughout the day and […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The 74

Opinion: $750M Charter Grant a Litmus Test for White Democrats on School Choice

If education reform were a religion, then professing to just “follow the evidence” and “listen to communities” would anchor the liturgy. Charter schools, however, are a curious case that tests the faith. Urban charters have proven to be an effective reform, at scale, and parents in many communities are clearly demanding them. Raise that in […]
EDUCATION
The 74

School Mystery: 1 in 4 States Leaving Public in Dark About 2021 Student Scores

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Correction appended Jan. 12 We knew the picture of student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic would be murky, as states canceled standardized testing in 2020 and the federal government relaxed rules on how testing should work […]
EDUCATION
The 74

What Does 'Safe' Mean When It Comes to Schools & COVID — Who Gets to Decide?

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. The Chicago Teachers Union decided last week to cease in-person schooling until a variety of conditions were met. In response, Chicago Public Schools refused to allow teachers to log in for remote instruction and demanded they return to the classroom. After days of negotiations, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#An Education#New Jersey Monitor#States Newsroom
The 74

Adams: No Remote Learning Option in NYC Schools For 6 Months

Updated It will take roughly six months before New York City schools can add remote learning options, Mayor Eric Adams told elected officials Wednesday morning. The timeline, which effectively means no virtual instruction through the end of the 2021-22 academic year, represents a stark rejection of the concerns of students, parents and teachers worried for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 74

As Chicago Schools Reopen, Conflict Deepens Rift Between Mayor, Teachers Union

Decisions to shift to remote learning in Chicago will be made on a school-by-school basis, depending on teacher and student absenteeism, and the district and union will work together to enroll more families in a voluntary COVID-19 testing program, under an agreement reached Monday night. But the Chicago Teachers Union walked away from its four-day […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The 74

5 Things to Remember as 10-Week Columbia Student Workers’ Strike Ends

The largest labor strike in the country, the longest higher education has seen in a decade, ended Friday.  After 10 weeks, nearly 3,000 undergraduates, researchers, instructors and graduate teaching assistants at Columbia University celebrated higher wages, expanded child and dental care, and greater protections against harassment and discrimination.  Over the past year, relationships between student […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 74

To Fill Special Ed Vacancies, CA Charter Network Sponsors Credentials

As schools nationwide scramble to hire special education teachers after a pandemic-exacerbated shortage, a California charter network is turning to existing staff to fill classroom slots by paying for costly credential programs, boosting salaries, and providing mentors.     “I’ve seen this across systems, not just Aspire, where we have these great educators in our schools, who […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Omicron, Schools & Ted Lasso: What the Comedy Can Teach Us About Crisis Response

Class Disrupted is a bi-weekly education podcast featuring author Michael Horn and Summit Public Schools’ Diane Tavenner in conversation with educators, school leaders, students and other members of school communities as they investigate the challenges facing the education system amid this pandemic — and where we should go from here. Find every episode by bookmarking […]
EDUCATION
The 74

The 74

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy