COVID Teacher Shortages: One State's New Plan to Keep Classrooms Open

New Jersey lawmakers approved two bills Monday intended to help schools struggling with continuing staffing issues amid a new, highly-transmissible coronavirus variant.

One bill ( A5576 ), passed unanimously by both chambers Monday, would allow retired teachers to return to the classroom through the 2022-2023 school year and still collect their pensions.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

Another measure ( S4203 ) would eliminate the requirement for public school employees to live in the state for three years before they are hired. Currently, public school employees can’t reside outside New Jersey unless they have a waiver, largely barring schools from hiring people living in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York.

The measures come as school districts around the state are reporting staffing issues that have led them to return to virtual instruction or close entirely. More than a quarter of New Jersey schools were closed Monday due to COVID-related matters, including staffing shortages, according to NJ.com.

At an education committee hearing last week, teachers and administrators said longstanding staffing issues have been aggravated by COVID-19.

The bills passed Monday, and dozens of others passed during the final voting session of this legislative session, will now go to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. He has until Jan. 18 to sign them.

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com. Follow New Jersey Monitor on Facebook and Twitter .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter