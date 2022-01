The Bethel Lady Wildcat softball team is excited for another successful season of competitive play in the Mid-South Conference. Coach John Weeks enters his 5th season (79-78) at the helm after an inaugural season in the MSC that saw the Cats finish 26-16 overall and 18-14 in the league. The 18 conference wins are the most by any Bethel softball team, eclipsing the old mark of 17 set in 2019. Of the 16 losses, all were to conference foes, all but four of the losses were to conference opponents who made the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Ten of the losses were by three runs or less.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO