(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of AbbVie Inc’s arthritis drug to treat eczema, a skin disease, the company said on Friday. The approval of Rinvoq for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, was for patients 12 years and older who do not respond to previous treatment or when use of other treatments is not recommended.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO