ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comic Book Preview – She-Hulk #1

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sensational Jennifer Walters returns to shake up the Marvel universe this coming week with the launch of a brand new She-Hulk series from writer Rainbow Rowell and artist Rogê Antônio; check out the official preview of the first...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Why the Comic Book Thanos is the Best

Ever since he started showing up in the MCU, there’s been a lot of discussion about the mad titan, Thanos. As an Eternal with the Deviant strain, he’s one of the most powerful among his kind in the comics, and it’s been said that he would probably wipe the floor with the Eternals that we’ve seen on the screen, no matter that it feels as though their powers have been increased as well. And yet, since he’s been in the MCU, Thanos feels as though he’s suffered the same fate as many of the characters, he’s been shown in a manner that makes him less powerful, less impressive, and more on par with several of the characters that he would normally crush or walk all over in the comics. Here are five reasons why Thanos is better in the comics.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Catwoman: Hunted cover artwork, images and release details revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that the DC animated feature Catwoman: Hunted is set to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on February 7th, followed by a digital release on February 8th; check out the cover artwork, release details and image gallery below…. In the all-new original Catwoman: Hunted, Catwoman’s...
COMICS
bookriot.com

New Year’s Resolutions for Comic Book Readers

I’m not really a New Year’s resolution type of person. If I feel like starting a new project or adopting a new attitude, I get on it right away before I get distracted. But this year, I figured I might as well break my no-resolutions resolution, at least as far as my reading life is concerned.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rainbow Rowell
UPI News

Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A rare copy of Marvel Comics' The Incredible Hulk #1 smashed a world record when it was auctioned for $490,000. ComicConnect.com, which handled the sale, said the comic book, which was sold to an anonymous buyer, is a rare object for collectors. The auctioned comic is made all the more rare by its 9.0 Very Fine/Near Mint quality grading.
SHOPPING
FanSided

Clementine comic book introduced by Skybound

Skybound released a new look photo of the upcoming graphic novel Clementine. Set in Robert Kirkman’s Walking Dead world, Clementine will be a trilogy set geared towards young adults created by acclaimed author Tillie Walden. Clementine will be the first graphic novel released by Skybound’s new imprint, Skybound Comet....
COMICS
987thebull.com

Betty White Comes To Life in New Comic Book

Portland’s Own TidalWave Comics celebrates the life of Betty White by adding her life story to its “Tribute” comic book biography series, released now in time for the icon’s birthday which is January 17th. Written by Michael Frizell and Patrick McCray and illustrated by Ramon Salas and Todd Tenant, this 30-page comic book is available digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as Amazon. The book will be as a softback and a hardcover book.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#She Hulk
flickeringmyth.com

Batman begins in preview of Batman: The Knight #1

Writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico (The Flash) revisit the origin of the Dark Knight this Tuesday with the launch of the new ten-issue limited series Batman: The Knight, and you can check out a preview of the first issue here…. The origin of Batman and his...
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Mo-Cap Suit Revealed

She-Hulk is one of several new Marvel Studios series set to hit Disney+ in 2022. A new behind-the-scenes photo shows the motion-capture suit that star Tatiana Maslany wore during scenes where her character Jennifer Walters was in Hulk form. Maslany's co-star Ginger Gonzaga shared the image via an Instagram story (via The Direct), grouped with screencaps of several online stories listing She-Hulk among the most anticipated new series of 2022. The photo shows the top of Maslany's head, covered in motion capture dots. Above her is a green mannequin-like head attached to a rod. You can take a look below.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel to celebrate 750 issues of Thor this April

The halls of Asgard will erupt this April as Marvel Comics celebrates 750 mighty issues for the God of Thunder with Thor #24, a special oversized issue featuring new tales from legendary creators throughout the character’s storied Marvel Comics history. Check out the cover artwork from Nic Klein below, along with details on what we can expect from the milestone issue…
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

John Romita Jr. returns to Amazing Spider-Man for a new era this April

Marvel has announced that it is set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man this April with a brand new volume of Amazing Spider-Man from hit writer Zeb Wells and legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr.! Check out Romita’s cover to the first issue here…
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Tifton Gazette

COMIC BOOKS: Batman: Ghost Stories

Which means the former billionaire must be a more thrifty Batman. The Dark Knight has to rethink not only how he fights crime on a tighter budget but how he wages his war on crime without his butler, Alfred. How he puts the pieces back together from the fallout of the Joker War, where the Joker commandeered all of Bruce Wayne's assets, weakened Batman and conquered Gotham City.
COMICS
NYLON

Hunter Schafer Was Almost A Comic Book Illustrator

After two years, Euphoria and, more importantly, a never ending stream of Euphoria High School memes and cast interviews are back in action. The Euphoria stars are all multi-hyphenates in their own right, especially Hunter Schafer. She’s a model, actor, artist, fashion darling, and...a once-burgeoning comic book illustrator?. During...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Marvel Universe: The End

If you miss Thanos, and really who doesn't, "Marvel Universe: The End" will have you delighting in the Mad Titan once again. Granted, this storyline is from several years ago, a special mini-series now gathered between two book covers, so it's not a return of Thanos to the screen where he disintegrated at the end of "The Avengers Endgame" in the movies.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy