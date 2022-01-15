ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Genoa fires Shevchenko as coach after just 2 months

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenoa fired Andriy Shevchenko as coach on Saturday, just two months after hiring the former AC Milan and Chelsea forward. Shevchenko won just one of his 11 matches in charge, leaving Genoa in penultimate place in the Serie A...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

