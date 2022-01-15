ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Suits Up in First Look From HBO Max Movie

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Batgirl is suited up and ready to “kick butts” in a first photo from the upcoming HBO Max superhero movie, shared by star Leslie Grace.

Grace ( In the Heights ) posted the photo (seen in full below) to Instagram Friday night, accompanied by the Batgirl: Year One comic book quote, “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

Though little has been announced about Batgirl ‘s plot, Brendan Fraser ( Doom Patrol ) is reportedly playing the villainous Firefly, while J.K. Simmons is said to be reprising his Justice League role as Barbara’s father, Commissioner Gordon. And as reported last month, Michael Keaton , who famously played Bruce Wayne aka Batman on the big screen in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns , will once again slip on the Dark Knight’s cowl for Batgirl .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)

Batgirl is written by Christina Hodson ( Birds of Prey ) and being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ( Bad Boys for Life ).

Of course, Batgirl is just one of several DC Comics projects currently in the pipeline at HBO Max. The upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman movie is getting two spinoff series on the streamer; the first is a “Year One” prequel about how Gotham City became so dangerous, while a second series will “delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.” Colin Farrell, who plays The Penguin in The Batman , will also play him on the small screen.

What do you think of Grace’s Batgirl get-up?

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe Ordered at Roku

Daniel Radcliffe is headed to Amish Paradise. Roku announced Tuesday that the Harry Potter star will play five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic in a newly commissioned streaming biopic. Written by Yankovic and Funny or Die’s Eric Appel, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” according the official logline. The film promises to take audiences on “a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy...
MOVIES
TVLine

Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior. The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.” In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke. Of...
NFL
TVLine

Charisma Carpenter: Buffy/Angel Boss Joss Whedon Is 'Still Unable to Be Accountable and Just Apologize'

Charisma Carpenter has weighed in on New York magazine’s Joss Whedon cover story, observing that her “former tyrannical narcissistic boss… is still unable to be accountable and just apologize.” In a series of interviews conducted last spring, Whedon addressed allegations from Carpenter and other cast/crew from TV series including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Dollhouse, as well as claims made by Justice League film stars Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot. Regarding the very specific allegations laid out by Carpenter in February 2021 — including that the prolific showrunner created “hostile and toxic work environments” — Whedon admitted that he was “not...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Christina Hodson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Leslie Grace
Daily Beast

Leslie Grace Gives First Glimpse of Her Super Badass ‘Batgirl’ Costume

Leslie Grace, the star of HBO Max’s forthcoming Batgirl, dropped the first look at her costume as she gears up for her turn as the Caped Crusader. “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…” she captioned the post, quoting lines from the comic book Batgirl: Year One. “And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Batgirl: The Entire Cast of the HBO Max Movie (So Far)

The Batgirl cast is shaping up to have several heavy hitters, plus a few unexpected stars, including Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, and even Brendan Fraser. Thus far, it's not quite the epic-sized Bat-family you might be expecting, but Batman movies have typically never gotten quite the size of an Avengers ensemble. As you might expect from the title, Batgirl (premiering on HBO Max) will follow Barbara Gordon's origin story as the young caped crusader, heir, and student to Bruce Wayne's crime-fighting empire. Written by Birds of Prey and Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Batgirl follows Barbara Gordon as she "discovers" the Batgirl side of her identity.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Hides Her Bat-Costume in New Set Photos

Filming is currently underway on DC's Batgirl movie, which will finally bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl to life in the current DC Films universe. In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace was cast in the film's main role last year, and there's been anticipation from fans to see her version of Barbara Gordon realized in live-action. While we have yet to get an official look at Grace's version of the character, a new series of photos from the film's Glasgow shoot show her wearing a hooded jacket, trying to hide some sort of costume.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Film Star#First Look#Firefly#Justice League#Batman Returns
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Leslie Grace Debuts Stunning Comics-Accurate Batgirl Costume

Actress Leslie Grace, the star of the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max, has officially showcased her official costume for the film on her social media, and it is literally ripped from the recent comic book, presenting a comic accurate look that is both beautiful and realistic. Batgirl has had...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘It was the worst experience’: Every Justice League cast member who’s criticised Justice League

A bad superhero sequel is nothing special – these days, the box office is awash with them.But there is something special about Justice League. The 2017 DC comics team-up film was dud of rare proportions, a movie that whiffed so badly Warner Bros eventually commissioned a radical, expensive re-edit.There are a few factors behind the original Justice League’s disastrous reception.For one, the original director, Zack Snyder, stepped down from the project mid-way through production due to family tragedy; former Buffy the Vampire Slayer showrunner Joss Whedon took the reins. Script changes, budget issues and delays also ensued.Whedon’s time on...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

See New Photos of Leslie Grace Filming 'Batgirl' in Scotland!

Leslie Grace is hard at work filming the upcoming DC Comics movie Batgirl and we have photos of her on set!. The 27-year-old In the Heights star was seen filming the HBO Max movie on Thursday night (January 13) in downtown Glasgow, Scotland. Leslie was seen wearing her character Barbara...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Willem Dafoe Pitches Playing a ‘Joker Imposter’ in Mash-Up vs. Joaquin Phoenix

Well, this is a superhero multiverse we didn’t quite expect. After reprising his role as the Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Willem Dafoe has his sights set on another comic book baddie: Batman’s nemesis, the Joker… or an “imposter” take on him. During a cover story interview with British GQ, Dafoe hinted at expanding his role in DC and Marvel films by way of a “Joker” sequel. “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter,” Dafoe explained. “So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATGIRL Set Photos Feature Leslie Grace in-Costume, Jacob Scipio, & Barbara Gordon's Motorcycle

Production continues on the upcoming HBO Max Batgirl movie in Glasgow, Scotland, and security continues to be incredibly lax around the set!. Another batch of photos have now found their way online, giving us our best look yet (aside from the official image, of course) at Leslie Grace in full costume as Gotham's protector. It's probably just the lighting, of course, but these shots do make the suit look a little different. Better? We'll let you guys be the judge.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Virtual Interviews in Collaboration With Audible

Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival, hosting virtual interviews in the Variety Studio in collaboration with Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the studio will appear on Variety.com beginning on Jan. 21. The virtual interview studio will feature interviews with the festival’s top directors and talents including Elizabeth Banks (“Call Jane”), John Boyega (“892”), Connie Britton (“892”), Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”), Oscar De La Hoya (“La Guerra Civil”), Abigail Disney (“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales”), Lena Dunham (“Sharp Stick”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”), Jesse Eisenberg (“When You Finish Saving the World”), Colin Farrell (“After Yang”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” and “Master”), Dakota Johnson...
MOVIES
The Independent

Gal Gadot hits back at Joss Whedon for saying she ‘misunderstood’ him as ‘English is not her first language’

Gal Gadot has responded after Joss Whedon said she “misunderstood” his alleged toxic behaviour as “English is not her first language”.TheWonder Woman star worked with Whedon when he replaced Zack Snyder as director of Justice League, which was released in 2017.In a translated interview with Israeli channel N12 in 2020, Gadot said: “I had my issues with Joss and I handled it. He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he will make sure my career is miserable.”In April 2021, a Hollywood Reporter article claimed that Whedon turned nasty when Gadot questioned new lines of...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

HBO Max's Batgirl Movie Adds Three Mystery Roles to Cast

The DC Films world is about to get a highly-anticipated new superheroine in the near future, when Batgirl makes its debut on HBO Max. The film will bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) into live-action, and the ensemble cast of performers surrounding her has begun to take shape as production is underway in Glasgow. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have joined the cast of Batgirl in currently-unknown roles. Front is a BAFTA-winning actress whose work includes Avenue 5, Johnson has made appearances in Hellboy, Doctor Who, and the Bourne franchise. Kai's filmography includes Killing Eve, London Kills, and Emmerdale Farm.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy