Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Suits Up in First Look From HBO Max Movie

Batgirl is suited up and ready to “kick butts” in a first photo from the upcoming HBO Max superhero movie, shared by star Leslie Grace.

Grace ( In the Heights ) posted the photo (seen in full below) to Instagram Friday night, accompanied by the Batgirl: Year One comic book quote, “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

Though little has been announced about Batgirl ‘s plot, Brendan Fraser ( Doom Patrol ) is reportedly playing the villainous Firefly, while J.K. Simmons is said to be reprising his Justice League role as Barbara’s father, Commissioner Gordon. And as reported last month, Michael Keaton , who famously played Bruce Wayne aka Batman on the big screen in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns , will once again slip on the Dark Knight’s cowl for Batgirl .

Batgirl is written by Christina Hodson ( Birds of Prey ) and being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ( Bad Boys for Life ).

Of course, Batgirl is just one of several DC Comics projects currently in the pipeline at HBO Max. The upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman movie is getting two spinoff series on the streamer; the first is a “Year One” prequel about how Gotham City became so dangerous, while a second series will “delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.” Colin Farrell, who plays The Penguin in The Batman , will also play him on the small screen.

