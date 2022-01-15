ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Lines Wrap Around North Jersey Pizza Shop After Barstool's Portnoy's Near Perfect Review

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KvVB_0dme2G6X00

"This is not a COVID line."

The line that Brian Neuman was referring to in his Instagram caption was the one outside of DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza last week in Raritan.

People flocked to the First Avenue restaurant for days on end after the restaurant scored a 9.4 from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy on his "One Bite" pizza review.

“Is this the best pizza I’ve ever had? It’s 100% in the conversation,” Portnoy said in the Jan. 6 review. "You drive three to four hours for this pizza. Absolutely spectacular. It's worth every penny."

Due to increased demand, the restaurant has limited orders only to phone and walk-ins, as well as the number of pies cooked daily, in order to preserve the integrity of their original brick ovens.

Costanio DeLucia, an Italian immigrant, opened the business in 1917 as a bread bakery, and pizza was added to the menu in the 1930s. The menu was converted to an all-pizza menu in the 1950s. More than a century later, the restaurant is still carrying on the family legacy.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

This NJ Diner Named Among Best 24-Hour Restaurants In US

Endless coffee refills, and a long and varied menu. These are just some of the things that go into a great 24-hour restaurant. EatThisNotThat has chosen the best 24-hour eatery in every state. "Road tripping and traveling for work can bring on some late nights or early mornings," the site...
BAYONNE, NJ
Vanessa Vanacore

The Best Diners in North Jersey

It’s no surprise New Jersey loves its diners. The state has more diners than any other state in the nation and is referred to as the diner capital. But not all New Jersey diners are created equally. While you can find similar food and menu options at most diners you visit, the following list of diners are those that stand out from the rest, maintain consistent exceptional reviews and offer some of the best dishes we’ve ever tried.
EAST NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Pizza Oven#North Jersey#Food Drink#Covid#Delucia#Brick Oven Pizza#Italian
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
SOUTH DAYTON, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Donut shop in Toms River, NJ named best in the state

A great local donut shop was honored by being named the beat in the entire state, and it's a well-deserved title. There are amazing donut shops all over Monmouth and Ocean counties, and we each have our favorites, but some national attention has been placed on a great donut shop in Toms River that anyone who has been to has fallen in love with.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Reserve Your Own Igloo At One Of New Jersey’s Hottest Eateries

I love a creative solution! Who am I kidding, I love dining al fresco with a cosmo in my hand and anyone who can still make that happen in the winter is a hero. There is an awesome spot that let's you do just that with your own private dining igloo! Lots of places have done this, but I have to say that I think that Yankee Doodle Tap Room in historic Princeton, New Jersey has this on lock.
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

NJ restaurant adds at-home COVID tests to its drink menu

Trouble finding an at-home COVID-19 test these days? They're slightly hard to come by with cases surging, but maybe the answer lies in one New Jersey restaurant's Happy Hour. Meet the 'Vaccinator'. It's a cocktail being served at Cenzino Ristorante in Oakland, New Jersey. It's a Manhattan made with oak-barrel-soaked...
OAKLAND, NJ
theazweekend.com

Tino’s Pizza prepares to close after nearly 4 decades of business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A beloved local restaurant, Tino’s Pizza, on Tucson’s east side, is closing its doors after nearly four decades of business. Morgan Chonis said her father, Dino, opened Tino’s Pizza 37 years ago. Her memories go back to when she was tiny enough to fit in the dough buckets, and she’s holding onto those memories tightly as her family prepares to close the restaurant next month.
TUCSON, AZ
wrde.com

Nicola Pizza Will Have Another Summer In Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, De - Delays in the construction of their new site near Five Points in Lewes means another summer at its Rehoboth Ave. location for Nicola Pizza. It was in August 2020 that the Caggiano family announced they were making plans to leave Rehoboth Beach after nearly fifty years of operating near the boardwalk. Stating the opportunity to move to Lewes was too good to pass up.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
westchestermagazine.com

The Sandwich Spot’s Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich Is Insanely Delicious

The Sandwich Spot in Valhalla has concocted a truly showstopping sandwich with filet mignon that sells out in the blink of an eye. Friends, our eyes have seen the glory of The Sandwich Spot. We were already thoroughly impressed with the high-end selection of imported ingredients and fresh-baked local bread, but a new creation from the Italian-inflected lunch and dinner spot (don’t call it a deli!) has us seeing stars.
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Replacing Shuttered NJ Hooters

A shuttered North Jersey Hooters restaurant will soon be replaced by a brand new Chick-fil-A, as originally reported by NorthJersey.com.An opening date has not yet been set for the fast-food chain coming to 41 Route 4 E. in Hackensack, located behind the Coach House Diner.A shuttered New Jersey Hoo…
HACKENSACK, NJ
Power 96

North Shore’s World-Famous Sven and Ole’s Pizza is Selling Original Grand Marais Location

It's one of the most popular pizza joints in Northern Minnesota, and now their building is up for sale, what does that mean for their future?. Over the last day or so, rumors started to spread through social media that it might be the end of the road for Sven and Ole's Pizza in Grand Marais, well it is true that they've come to the end of the road in their current location and have put their building up for sale.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
Daily Voice

North Jersey Stop & Shop Shutters

A longtime North Jersey Stop & Shop store has shuttered, NorthJersey.com reports. The "difficult" decision to close the Route 17 store in Paramus was made from a financial perspective after a review of store performance, a Stop & Shop communications manager told the news outlet. The borough's Planning Board in...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
198K+
Followers
34K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy