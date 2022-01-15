ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suspect At Large After Suffolk County Bank Robbery

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gazfT_0dme2DSM00
Citibank in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect after a late-afternoon Long Island bank robbery.

The man entered the Citibank branch in Lindenhurst, located at 120 Sunrise Highway, at approximately 4:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and handed a teller a note demanding cash and announced a robbery, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect left without proceeds when the teller did not immediately comply and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

The man is white, 5-foot-8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with facial hair, police said.

He was wearing what appeared to be an N95 mask, a baseball hat, a hooded sweatshirt, and gloves.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Suffolk County Man Accused Of Stealing Three Vehicles In Two Days

A 25-year-old Long Island man was arrested after police said he stole three vehicles over the course of two days. Officers responded to the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on Monday, Jan. 17, after receiving a report that a vehicle in the parking lot had been stolen from Southampton earlier that day, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindenhurst, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Stabbing At Area Residence

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death. Dutchess County resident David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 16, and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. According to Trooper AJ Hicks, state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Baseball Hat#Suffolk County Police#Crime Stoppers#Citibank#N95#Major Case
Daily Voice

Employee Charged With Embezzling $122,000 From Bergen Company

An employee in a Ramsey company's accounts receiving department embezzled $122,000 from her employer, police charged. Kimberly Soto, 36, of Prospect Park used her access to company accounts at Ui Solutions to fraudulently divert [the money] from the company to her own personal account" over the course of a year, beginning in February 2020, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
RAMSEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Arrested After Stealing Prisoner Van, Crashing Into 2 Police Vehicles

A 40-year-old man was arrested after stealing an Atlantic City Police Department prisoner van and ramming it into two marked patrol cars, authorities said. At approximately 7:20 p.m., Friday, Atlantic City police officers William Akins and Jarae Langford were at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building when they were alerted by a concerned citizen that there was a man attempting to steal their marked patrol vehicle, which was parked on Atlantic Avenue. The officers immediately investigated and witnessed Jason Urbaniak attempting to open the locked driver’s side door to the patrol vehicle, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cumberland County Fugitive Sought In Fatal Wawa Shooting

A 19-year-old fugitive from Cumberland County has been charged in connection with Thursday's fatal shooting at a Wawa convenience store, authorities said. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Shaqwil Marlow of Sixth Street in Vineland has been charged with the murder of Luis Rivera, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Reported In Baltimore: Police

Two people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday in Baltimore, according to police. At around 11 a.m. a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the alley of the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He was transported to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Second Deadly Incident Outside Central PA Bar: Police

For the second time in five months, police are investigating a deadly incident at a central Pennsylvania bar. Harrisburg police were called to a report of shots fired and a person struck outside of Bill's Cafe, located in the 2300 block of Derry Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg, on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m., according to a release by police.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
198K+
Followers
34K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy