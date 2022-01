The Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge defensive stop on James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets to seal a 114-107 win on Monday. Cleveland was able to trap Harden and force him to pick up his dribble, and the Nets guard threw the ball away when trying to find Irving. That led to an easy dunk for Isaac Okoro to put the Cavs ahead 112-107 with just 15.8 seconds remaining in the game.

