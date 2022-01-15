Chuck Avery: Prohibition is the antithesis of education

The news last week included a report that the Indiana Legislature was considering a proposal to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in the public schools.

I found the story both interesting and somewhat alarming. I also realized that I was unsure about the term “critical race theory.” Still, my lack of information did not prevent me from forming an opinion on the matter. First, I don’t like politicians interfering with the educational process, and, second, I am suspicious of people who want to outlaw discussions of anything. They remind me of the “thought police” in the novel “1984” or the “House Un-American Activities Committee,” in the mid-20th century, one of our government’s most shameful periods. I decided to bring the matter up at Thursday’s coffee.

More from Chuck Avery:The gift of a gingko tree

Every Thursday morning, I meet with several of my former colleagues — nearly all retired teachers — for breakfast and coffee. The number showing up will vary, but generally it is between six and 10, and we cover nearly all fields of study. Our core group consists of a journalism teacher who also has had practical experience as a journalist; a music teacher who is also a musician; a former business teacher and administrator; a physics major who has worked as a building contractor; a social studies retiree who still keeps abreast of geopolitics and one non-educator who has traveled the globe as an agricultural consultant for Eli Lilly. I taught English; English teachers are known for their lack of practical knowledge. (As I once complained to a friend with an M.D., no one ever jumps up in a crowded area and yells, “Is there an English teacher in the house?”)

Last week I put my question to the group. I got a brief explanation on the “critical race theory” from the former social studies teacher (it’s an arcane legal concept argued among lawyers and sociologists, a non-issue for public schools). I can’t say that I completely understood, but as a former educator myself, I know that often students are given just a hint of an explanation with an expectation that they will be motivated to find out more on their own. And I will.

In our culture, teachers are seen as authority figures, and, therefore, held to a higher standard than the average citizen. Like other authority figures — doctors, lawyers, preachers, politicians, etc. — they are subject to criticism if the public suspects them of not meeting expectations or straying from often unspecified standards. For example, one of my colleagues was stopped by an irate patron who complained, “I heard there are six pregnant girls in this year’s senior class. What are you people teaching those kids?” Another was taken to task by a parent who didn’t want his daughter reading that dirty book, “Catch Her in the Rye.” (He meant the frequently banned “The Catcher in the Rye” by J. D. Salinger)

A few politicians, responding to the unsubstantiated fears of their constituents, want to be seen as “riding to the rescue” by first exacerbating the controversy, then proposing legislation forbidding educators from an activity (i.e., teaching critical race theory) that isn’t happening and isn’t likely to happen. On the other hand, any academic discussion should be legitimate, even encouraged. I wonder how legislators would react if they were not permitted to discuss a subject that had caught the public’s interest. I hope properly outraged. They and their constituents should realize that discussion is not advocacy. Prohibiting or restricting the mention of certain subject matter is the opposite of education. It smacks of a “taboo” — a form of superstition still common in remote primitive cultures and the state of Texas.

Email Chuck Avery at charlesravery@gmail.com.