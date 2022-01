Rich aromas of dark berry, cocoa, smoke and a light brush of iodine show on the nose of this Cab, which also includes 6% Petit Verdot and 1% Cabernet Franc. The palate's firm tannic profile is already showing approachable polish, but more time will allow those lush berry, mocha and espresso flavors to rise through the fresh acidity. Drink through 2038. Matt Kettmann.

