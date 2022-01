On December 1, the Food and Drug Administration approved PreHevbrio, the first vaccine that targets three different hepatitis B virus (HBV) proteins. In clinical trials, PreHevbrio offered more protection than the single-target Engerix-B vaccine, especially for older adults and people with weaker immune systems, and did so faster. The new vaccine is approved for adults with any known subtype of the HBV.

