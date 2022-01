Daily volume on NFT marketplace LooksRare has already exceeded $394 million following the platform’s official launch on Jan. 10. The platform was able to bring in this customer base by offering only 2% fees on basic sales and zero fees on private sales, compared to competitor OpenSea’s 2.5% fee on every transaction. The project also allows traders to earn rewards in the form of its native LOOKS token for buying and selling NFTs.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO