For the third time in four years of the Kirk Cousins era, the Minnesota Vikings found themselves outside looking in on the NFL playoffs in 2021. But unlike in 2018 when the Vikings missed the playoffs with a top-10 scoring defense, Minnesota regressed to one of the league’s worst defenses over the past seasons. The Vikings’ defense ranked 29th in 2020 and 24th in 2021 in points allowed. Despite the shortcomings of Zimmer’s defensive unit, Cousins remained one of the NFL’s most efficient quarterbacks, with passer ratings of 105.0 and 103.1 — ranking eighth and fourth across the league over the past two seasons.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO