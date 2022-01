Fruit for this wine comes from Weinbau Vineyard. Coming in at a shocking alcohol level for a red wine in the state let alone this variety, it's a transparent ruby color. Aromas of red cherry, herb and dried leaf lead to light, delicate but pure tasting flavors. Coffee notes linger on the finish. It's thoroughly fascinating. Pair it with grilled lamb chops. Sean P. Sullivan.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO