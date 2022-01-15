4 Side Hustles for People Who Are Great With Kids

Pope Francis this week took aim at people who choose to have pets instead of children—or simply have no children at all—by arguing that their decision leads to a loss of "humanity" and is a detriment to civilization as a whole. Speaking to a general audience about Saint Joseph on Wednesday, the 85-year-old said: "We see that people do not want to have children, or just one and no more. And many, many couples do not have children because they do not want to, or they have just one -- but they have two dogs, two cats... Yes, dogs and cats take the place of children. Yes, it's funny, I understand, but it is the reality. And this denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity."
Comments / 0