ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gunna Shares Whether He And Chloe Bailey Are Official

thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor, the rapper is now sharing if he and Chloe Bailey are officially an item or not. During an appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Gunna said of his ‘You & Me’ collaborator:. “We’re really close friends.”. He then went...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Gunna Shares Track-list for New Album ‘Drip Season 4’

For the fourth and final time, drip season its approaching us, and Gunna is ready for it. Yesterday, the Atlanta rapper released the track-list for his forthcoming album Drip Season 4 and it’s loaded with superstars. Although, Gunna said that this would be the last installment of his Drip...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Fuels Gunna Relationship Rumors By Celebrating Their Collaborative Song

The Chloe Bailey-Gunna timeline has always pointed to signs of romance between the two. Every time the two are spotted together, it only adds fuel to the fire. Rumors of a relationship first began when Gunna flirted with Chloe by reposting her tongue-out photo on his Instagram story. Next, he brought Chloe to his hometown Atlanta and took her to a Hawks-Mavericks basketball game in October. While he insisted it was just a friendly meeting, the duo continued to spend time together: "Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure."
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Chlöe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands, Sparks Dating Rumors

Chlöe Bailey and Gunna were spotted holding hands at a Lakers game which have sparked dating rumors between the two once again. The ShadeRoom posted a video of the pair seen walking out together hand-in-hand after the NBA game. This is not the first time the two have been spotted out together. Back in October, the two were seen together at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gunna addressed the rumored relationship, “We’re not dating,” he said at the time per Uproxx. “That was just like a date, though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.” However, fans aren’t buying it. Gunna’s album Drip Season 4 slated to drop Friday, Jan. 7 includes a feature from the songstress on the track “You & Me” which fans are predicting will allude to an alleged relationship between the two.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon B.
Person
Gunna
Person
Chloe Bailey
Complex

Gunna Talks Freddie Gibbs Beef, Clarifies Relationship With Chlöe Bailey

Following the release of his DS4EVER album, Gunna stopped by the Breakfast Club to talk about his beef with Freddie Gibbs, and his rumored relationship with Chlöe Bailey. Gunna and Gibbs have been quietly trading shots ever since an alleged video of a young Gunna surfaced online in 2020, but their beef reignited with a vengeance by the end of 2021. When the topic came up in the new Breakfast Club interview, at the 33:30 mark, Gunna explained his side and why he decided to diss Gibbs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#You Me#Hawks
Essence

Gunna Talks About Going On Dates With Chlöe Bailey

Gunna and “Have Mercy” singer Chlöe Bailey have been keeping it P(rivate) about their budding friendship, but the rapper is starting to open up. On the January 14 episode of Power 105.1’s ‘The Breakfast Club,’ the “Drip Too Hard” artist spoke on the fact that he’s been on dates with Chloe. When host Charlamagne the God remarked that he can’t expect Chlöe to wait on him if he’s not ready to settle down, Gunna said, “Why?”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna & Future Share "Pushin P" Video With Young Thug

One of the most exciting songs from Gunna's new studio album DS4EVER, "pushin P" with Future and featuring Young Thug, officially has a new music video. Arriving on the same day that Gunna and Young Thug got kicked off a private flight and accused their pilot, Alex, of being racist, the video shows off Wunna's lavish lifestyle as he tries on clothes during a stylist session, layers jewelry, and hangs with his homies.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Chloe Bailey And Gunna Spotted Holding Hands While Leaving Lakers Game

Chloe Bailey and Gunna may have denied being a couple, by their recent outing as fans thinking otherwise. On Tuesday, the "Have Mercy" singer and the "Too Easy" rapper were all smiles while holding hands as they left the Crypto.com Area after attending another NBA game together. Back in November,...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chlöe Bailey Downplays Gunna Dating Rumors, Says Her ‘Love Life Is Music’

Chlöe Bailey denied that there was any truth to the rumor of a relationship with Gunna, saying she considers him to be a “good friend.”. The “Have Mercy” singer was praising their song, “Me & You,” off Gunna’s latest album DS4EVER, on Instagram Live when she decided to talk about her love life. “I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling,” Chlöe said in a British accent.
MUSIC
The FADER

Gunna shares new project DS4EVER

The last instalment of Gunna's mixtape series Drip Season came out in 2018. "I put everything I had into it," the Atlanta rapper told us soon after it dropped. "All my fans should just... repost it. Let the world know." These days, Gunna doesn't have to urge his listeners to share his songs, with projects like 2020's WUNNA keeping him at rap's forefront. Today, Gunna returns to his mixtape days with DS4EVER.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Travis Scott Teases New Album ‘Utopia’

It looks like Travis Scott is looking to reaffix the focus onto his music. Specifically, his hotly anticipated new album ‘Utopia.’. As widely reported, Scott has been at the center of quite the storm following the tragic stampede at his Astroworld Festival which claimed the lives of 10 revelers (the youngest being just 10-years-old).
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Rick Ross – ‘Wiggle’ (featuring DreamDoll)

After ushering his latest album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been,’ to top 20 success on the Billboard 200 thanks to its Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage-assisted lead single, ‘Outlawz,’ rapper Rick Ross is looking to push the LP to higher heights on the chart with its new single, ‘Wiggle.’
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Blushes Speaking About Chlöe Bailey On "The Breakfast Club"

When Gunna was asked about Chlöe Bailey during his latest interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper couldn't help but blush when thinking about his rumored girlfriend. The two recently collaborated on the song "you & me" from Gunna's new album DS4EVER and, prior to the release of the song, they had sparked dating rumors by appearing together at a series of basketball games. While they argue that they're only friends, Gunna spoke about Chlöe and couldn't help but show his giddiness.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy