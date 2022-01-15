‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ To Begin Filming With Letitia Wright Next Week

It would appear the production delays on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won't impact the scheduled release date for the Marvel Studios film. Production on the Black Panther sequel halted in November, with news coming out that injuries sustained by star Letitia Wright were more serious than initially thought. Along with navigating the rise of COVID-19 infections, Marvel decided it would be best to send everyone home for the holidays and regroup in the new year. As we reach the midpoint of January, Wright and the rest of the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have returned to Atlant to continue filming.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO