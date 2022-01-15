‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ To Begin Filming With Letitia Wright Next Week

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior.
The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”
In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke.
Of...
