Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured

By Danielle Haynes
 3 days ago
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A shooting at an Oregon concert venue has left six people injured and police looking for the shooter, authorities said.

The Eugene Police Department said it received reports of shots fired outside the WOW Hall around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The shooting took place during a concert by rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang.

WOW Hall Interim Executive Director Deb Maher said in a statement that the shooting happened in the venue's back parking lot.

Eugene police Chief Chris Skinner, speaking during a news conference early Saturday, said one person was in surgery. The condition of the other five victims was unknown.

"What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot. People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they're trying to help," he said.

Skinner said police haven't arrested the suspected gunman, whom he described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

"We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone's safety and administer first aid," Maher said. "We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for. This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall."

Ray
3d ago

Go figure at a Rap concert, let’s see a Rapper dies almost weekly by shooting so you expect their concerts to be less violent or safe?

Girl!!!!
3d ago

And nobody saw anything, go figure.... let's see, shut schools down, deploy military to hospitals because of covid, but by God, let the rappers rap!!! Lol!!!

Evan Austin
3d ago

when rap culture is all about thug life, guns and violence and trying to get rich without working, what do you expect? when will people figure out rap is just a platform for violence and hatred?

