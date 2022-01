The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are 2-10 against the Ohio Bobcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Miami (Ohio) and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. The RedHawks are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

