Gonzaga completed a sweep of this week's polls on Monday, when the Zags came in at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll with a 23-8 edge in first-place votes on No. 2 Auburn. Arizona also received a singe first-place vote. The Tigers came up just short of the top spot in both polls after extending their winning streak to 13 games with road wins at Alabama and Ole Miss last week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO