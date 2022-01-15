ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Statesman Journal changes how it covers crime to focus on safety, equity and solutions

By Alia Beard Rau, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bf1YR_0dmdzxch00

One of the core principles of journalism is to avoid causing harm unnecessarily. But for decades, newspapers have covered crime in a way that did exactly that — particularly for communities of color.

We ran crime blotters listing by name individuals arrested for sometimes petty crimes, and didn't always follow up to let readers know when those charges were later dropped or the individual was acquitted.

In the digital era, online mugshot galleries offered a sensationalized glimpse into one moment of a person's life with little context or follow-up.

That coverage has been damaging to our entire community, but particularly to our communities of color — feeding into stereotypes, leaving the impression that some areas of the community are more dangerous than they actually are, and allowing law enforcement to dominate the narrative instead of including the voices of those most impacted.

If you're not a Statesman Journal subscriber,you missed these stories in 2021

Some in the community have told us about the harm our coverage was causing. We've listened, and are striving to change.

The Statesman Journal — and Gannett newspapers nationwide — has spent several months overhauling how we cover public safety. Readers may have noticed some of the changes, but we thought the start of the year was a good time to tell the story behind what you've been seeing.

As we go forward, we will renew our commitment to being a voice for all parts of our community. We will gauge a story's importance for the community and our audience, not for ourselves, spectators, law enforcement or other news outlets.

We will focus our public safety reporting on context, inclusivity and accountability. We will strive to include more neighborhood voices, highlight local efforts and cover crime events to their resolution.

So what will that actually mean for our readers?

We will continue to cover violent crimes and incidents that put the public at risk. But we will strive to add context to those — taking the time to tell the stories of the lives lost, analyze crime trends to provide an understanding of what is happening in our community, expose inequities in the system and hold law enforcement accountable for their words and actions.

You will see fewer stories about a single misdemeanor crime or felony that has little public impact, such as the non-violent robbery of a business, a non-fatal traffic crash or minor drug possession.

We may report on a crime that has a public impact but will not include the name of the individual arrested until they have been arraigned in court and formally charged.

When we do report the name of someone arrested, we will follow the case through to tell readers whether the person was convicted or acquitted. And we will not publish the criminal background of a person unless it is clearly relevant to the story.

We have stopped using police mugshots in all but the rarest of instances, such as when police are seeking help to find someone who may be a danger to the public.

We will not write stories on incidents that sensationalize mental illness. We will not cover individual suicides unless they occur in a public place or involve a notable community figure.

We will continue to not name juveniles unless charged as adults in a serious crime, and to not identify crime victims unless they choose to come forward and tell their own stories.

We hope these changes help the Statesman Journal more accurately reflect our community — all parts of it — and provide the context for conversations about meaningful change.

Tell us what you think. Hold us accountable. We are here to listen.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Statesman Journal today.

Alia Beard Rau is the senior news editor for the Salem Statesman Journal. Reach her at arau@gannett.com Follow her on Twitter @aliarau.

Comments / 13

Mark Word
3d ago

Equity is not reality. Choices and behaviors determine outcomes. Equality is reality. If you make right and healthy choices, you are entitled, in America, to equal treatment.

Reply(1)
7
Eye Demand!
3d ago

I’ve lived in three cities where Gannett came in and bought the local newspaper and then proceeded to trash it year by year. The sooner this Soros inspired Communist Propaganda rag assumes room temperature - the better. Take your paper and Commie employees and leave. You have done nothing positive for the Salem area in the almost 40 years you’ve been attempting to ruin our city and our public schools.

Reply(1)
3
lets go brandon 89
3d ago

Statesmans journal hasn’t been worth the money for the last 15 years

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

US boosts military aid to Ukraine as Russia tensions soar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, the Biden administration said Wednesday it’s providing an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to the country amid soaring fears of a Russian invasion. A senior U.S. State Department official said the assistance was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Drug Possession#The Statesman Journal
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

1K+
Followers
363
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy