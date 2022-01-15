ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

One killed, two others injured in Laurens County crash

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

One person is dead and two more are injured following a crash in Laurens County over the weekend. The two vehicle collision happened around 9:40 Friday night on Highway 76 and Chestnut Bridge Road, just 2 miles west of Laurens.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer crossed the centerline while traveling west on 76 and hit a Dodge Charger head on. The driver of the Charger and a juvenile passenger were severely injured and were airlifted to Greenville Memorial. The driver of the Trail Blazer was pronounced dead at the scene.

