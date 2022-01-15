ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Catch Shreve Memorial Library's virtual programs on YouTube

By Samantha Bonnette
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gL3GZ_0dmdzovO00

At Shreve Memorial Library, we are doing everything we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during this latest surge. That includes wearing a mask at all times while in the library branches and the suspension of in-person programming. If you are missing those wonderful library programs during this brief hiatus, then I would like to take this time to remind you of the treasure trove of programming available on the Shreve Memorial Library YouTube channel.

Since 2020, Shreve Memorial Library staff have been working diligently to create virtual programming content to help supplement the library’s in-person programming. These virtual programs can be enjoyed from anywhere at any time on your computer, laptop, phone, tablet or other smart device. All of the library’s virtual content is cultivated in one spot, on the Shreve Memorial Library YouTube channel, making it easy for you to peruse the virtual program collection. The library’s YouTube channel features:

• Online Storytimes featuring library staff reading and acting out our favorite children’s books.

• SML Art Club-at-Home videos that teach you to recreate some of the most famous works of art with simple instructions in the comfort of your home.

• Easy-to-follow craft tutorials through which you can learn to make everything from earrings to bird feeders, cat toys and wreaths, resin coasters, home décor and much, much more.

• SML Virtual Book Club discussions in which library staff and book club members discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of select book titles.

• SML Virtual Author Chats featuring local authors providing insight and inspiration on the book-writing process and thoughts on their latest works.

So if you are missing library programs, then our YouTube channel is the place to go. Check it out today at www.youtube.com/c/shrevememoriallibrary and dream, discover, do from the comfort of home.

As a reminder, all Shreve Memorial Library branches will be closed Saturday, Jan. 15 -Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

What’s New at the Library

Margreete’s Harbor: A Novel by Eleanor Lincoln Morse (fiction)

Margreete’s Harbor begins with a fire: a fiercely-independent, thrice-widowed woman living on her own in a rambling house near the Maine coast forgets a hot pan on the stovetop, and nearly burns her place down. When Margreete Bright calls her daughter Liddie to confess, Liddie realizes that her mother can no longer live alone. She, her husband Harry, and their children Eva and Bernie move from a settled life in Michigan across the country to Margreete’s isolated home, and begin a new life. Margreete’s Harbor tells the story of ten years in the history of a family: a novel of small moments, intimate betrayals, arrivals and disappearances that coincide with America during the late 1950s through the turbulent 1960s. Liddie, a professional cellist, struggles to find space for her music in a marriage that increasingly confines hers; Harry’s critical approach to the growing war in Vietnam endangers his new position as a high school history teacher, Bernie and Eva begin to find their own identities as young adults; and Margreete slowly descends into a private world of memories, even as she comes to find a larger purpose in them. This beautiful novel – attuned to the seasons of nature, the internal dynamics of a family, and a nation torn by its contradicting ideals – reveals the largest meanings in the smallest and most secret moments of life.

Over My Dead Body by Jeffrey Archer (fiction)

The clock is ticking in this rollercoaster ride of a thriller… In London, the Metropolitan Police set up a new Unsolved Murders Unit – a cold case squad – to catch the criminals nobody else can. In Geneva, millionaire art collector Miles Faulkner – convicted of forgery and theft – was pronounced dead two months ago. So why is his unscrupulous lawyer still representing a dead client? On a luxury liner en route to New York, the battle for power within a wealthy dynasty is about to turn to murder. And at the heart of all three investigations are Detective Chief Inspector William Warwick, rising star of the department, and ex-undercover agent Ross Hogan, brought in from the cold. But can they catch the killers before it’s too late?

Lore Olympus. Volume 1 by Rachel Smythe (fiction)

Persephone, young goddess of spring, is new to Olympus. Her mother, Demeter, has raised her in the mortal realm, but after Persephone promises to train as a sacred virgin, she’s allowed to live in the fast-moving, glamorous world of the gods. When her roommate, Artemis, takes her to a party, her entire life changes: she ends up meeting Hades and feels an immediate spark with the charming yet misunderstood ruler of the Underworld. Now Persephone must navigate the confusing politics and relationships that rule Olympus, while also figuring out her own place – and her own power. This full-color edition of Smythe’s original Eisner-nominated webcomic Lore Olympus features a brand-new, exclusive short story, and brings Greek mythology into the modern age in a sharply perceptive and romantic graphic novel.

Samantha Bonnette is Marketing & Development Manager at Shreve Memorial Library.

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Lotus Lantern-Making virtual workshop at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library hosts a Lotus Lantern-Making Virtual Workshop on Sunday, January 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 10+. Learn how to make a lotus flower lantern using a wire frame and colored paper in this step-by-step class with a member of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project. Watch a short documentary film about Korean culture.
ENTERTAINMENT
Herald Community Newspapers

Waldinger Memorial Library exhibits local art teacher’s work

Khan’s artwork has hung up at “Sip This.” a former coffee shop on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream and various other local establishments. A permanent 8’ x 3’ ocean mural painted by Khan hangs at the Valley Stream pool complex. His paintings are also included in the anthology “Poetry: Elixir of the Heart” by Sharon Ghanny, a collection of poetry and artworks from those of Caribbean descent.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Stamford Advocate

Kent Memorial Library to host reading of ‘Bricks and Books’

KENT — The Kent Library Association will kick off the celebration of its 100th birthday with a staged reading of “Bricks and Books: A Dramatized History of the Kent Memorial Library” at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at St. Andrew’s Parish Hall, Kent. The presentation, which traces...
KENT, CT
butlerradio.com

Library Showcasing Moving And Virtual Story Time

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities as well as books and other resources to the community. Teens and tweens are invited to a movie night on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. as the library will be screening the animated Spider-man movie Into the Spider-verse. Grades 4 through 12 are welcome and snacks will be available.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora Library Adult Reading Program

A Guthrie County public library is having a reading program for adults coming up. Panora Library Director Kim Finnegan says this program is called “Reading Is Cool!.” She says participants are asked to read 10 different books from 10 different categories chosen by the library. Finnegan adds why the library is having this program.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Read for a better world at Shreve Memorial Library with the Winter Reading Challenge

Happy New Year! Last week, I made the comment that the more things change, the more they stay the same. How right I was. Unfortunately, the current state of COVID-19 in our area has put a damper on all of the wonderful programs we had planned at the library for National Hobby Month. Out of an abundance of caution, all in-person programs at Shreve Memorial Library have been cancelled until further notice so that we can try our best to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our libraries and our communities. While I know that you may be disappointed, I want you to know that all is not lost, and there is still one program that you can participate in from the comfort of home – the Winter Reading Challenge!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
syossetadvance.com

Upcoming virtual events through the Jericho Public Library

2:00 PM Virtual Profiles with Dr. William Thierfelder: Part 1/Never Too Early – Never Too Late. During this program we will take a look at the lives of five child prodigies. They were children who dazzled the world! Later on in the year we will look at part two, five “Plus-50” artists, composers and painters whose lives continue to inspire us. It’s never too early nor too late to make a difference.
JERICHO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Archer
Person
Martin Luther King
newtownpress.com

January Library Programs

Our GCLS libraries are holding indoor programming with social distancing required. Click on our online events calendar for more information. Keep checking our website for current updates. Check out our Youtube page for past recorded storytimes, STEM & craft videos, & more. Go to www.gcls.org. You can find everything on...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
secondwavemedia.com

Grace A. Dow Memorial Library Battle of the Books

You’ve probably heard of Battle of the Bands, but what about the Battle of the Books?. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library is hosting the 2022 Battle of the Books this winter. The program encourages and rewards readers, transforming reading into a shared, fun activity. Battle of the Books...
Fremont Tribune

Digital event to be held at Keene Memorial Library

Keene Memorial Library will host a program to help patrons learn how to access electronic materials. Digital Library Discovery is set from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the library at 1030 N. Broad St. Elisa Cruz, circulation/adult services librarian, believes this program is the perfect way to help those who got...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Programming#Toys#Shreve Memorial Library#Saturda
lakeplacidnews.com

LIBRARY NEWS: Catch a snowflake on the Storywalk

– What fun the children and families are having catching snowflakes on Main Street these past few weeks. It’s a Storywalk based on the book “When the Snow Falls” by Linda Booth Sweeney. If you have not already stopped at the library to get your kit, we have plenty left for any family wishing to participate. Remember to visit the library website for other happenings at the library: www.lakeplacidlibrary.org.
LAKE PLACID, NY
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Public Library: Virtual Mental Health Boost

Some programs require registration. To register, call us at 508-865-1181. Reminder -- masks covering mouth and nose are required until further notice. Jan. 21-April 30, 2022 - Need extra help with a subject? Tutoring available for all ages. This service will be provided for a whole year. Available to Millbury residents who have a library card beginning with 27414. Tutoring available 2-11 p.m., seven days a week. Sponsored by the Millbury Cultural Council.
MILLBURY, MA
Fremont Tribune

Keene Memorial Library to host local author

Keene Memorial Library will host author Seth Varner of the book “Visit 531Nebraska: Our Journey to Every Incorporated Town in the State” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. This book describes Varner and his co-author Austin Schneider’s adventures while visiting all 531 incorporated towns in Nebraska during one summer. The synopsis of the book states that it is “jam-packed with historical facts, stories, and unique experiences, readers will develop a deep appreciation for ‘The Cornhusker State’ and discover that it’s not always about the destination, but rather the journey.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Killeen Daily Herald

Heights library’s Get Crafty program features vision boards

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Get Crafty program is held on the first Tuesday of each month, and is offered both virtually and in-person. No matter which way one chooses to participate, the program always features a craft that is create, using materials that are either commonly found around the home or are easy to buy.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Vietnam
Nevada Appeal

Hidden Cave virtual reality experience at library

Start 2022 on the right foot by walking into the Churchill County Library and taking advantage of its activities for all ages. “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” encourages youngsters to read age-appropriate books before entering school. Book titles are suggested and offered by library staff. Sign-ups accepted at any time.
TECHNOLOGY
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Public Library’s Homeschool Program Format Changes

SYRACUSE — During the last Homeschool Program of January, children will celebrate the Chinese New Year. Home-schooling families are encouraged to stop by the downstairs meeting room at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, for the program. In February, the Homeschool Program will change as a volunteer artist leads art...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sign-Ups Open For Warsaw Library’s Winter Reading Program

Approximately 1,000 children in the community participate in the summer reading program each year at the Warsaw Community Public Library. Patrons of all ages can win prizes for doing something that, hopefully, they already enjoy doing. So what happens when the winter doldrums begin? Christmas break is over, but spring won’t be here for a few more months. Check out the library’s website for directions on how to sign up for the winter reading program.
WARSAW, IN
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

724
Followers
437
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy