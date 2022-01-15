Fishing Paradiso for Android is heaven for fish lovers

They might be the tools of the bad guys, but you have to admit the spaceships and vehicles of Avatar look awesome. Despite the daily “who cares about Avatar” posts on social media that have been a thing for roughly a decade now, James Cameron’s big original sci-fi universe is alive and kicking, with Avatar 2 and 3 already shot and deep in post-production. The first of the five planned sequels is set to finally arrive on December 16, 2022; the second one has occupied a slot on December 20, 2024. Disney’s current plan for Christmas moviegoing, starting next year, is to alternate between big Avatar and Star Wars releases (so you might want to catch up on the Star Wars movies in chronological order)... but we’ll see whether that sticks or not.

