Fishing Paradiso for Android is heaven for fish lovers

By Rachel Mogan
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know what it is about giant space whales that so deeply resonates with me, but as soon as I see one in any video game, I'm in it for the long haul. That's how Fishing Paradiso managed to hook me, with a celestial whale informing my spirit that I've...

ComicBook

The Internet Is in Love With Fishing Kirby

Earlier today, a brand-new trailer dropped for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a Nintendo Switch exclusive set to release on March 25th. The trailer has a lot for Kirby fans to get excited about, including two-player co-op, some stunning looking locations, and what appears to be a fishing minigame. The trailer showed Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee fishing for just a brief second, but that clip was more than enough to get the internet excited. Some fans are just ecstatic about the prospect of fishing as Kirby, while others created fan art, or gave him his own fishing memes.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Beat Saber will be adding a new block type soon

The Beat Saber developer account teased what appeared to be a new feature for its game on Twitter. The game's lead level creator confirmed the image is a new block type coming to the game. The new block type will not be used for already released songs or maps. Beat...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Survival game ‘Icarus’ introduces a more lenient approach to permadeath

Developer RocketWerkz is adjusting its stance on permanent death in its survival sim Icarus, introducing a way for players to protect their characters. Icarus is a notoriously tough and unforgiving survival game set on an alien world where a terraforming effort has gone disastrously wrong. While risking exploration on the surface for resources and exotic matter, if players don’t make it back to an extraction rocket before the end of a mission, they’ll lose their character for good. This wipes any skill progress they’ve made on those characters.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Oculus Quest 2 gamers are finally about to get great PC VR ports

By all accounts, a game like Samurai Slaughter House shouldn't be able to run on Oculus Quest 2 hardware. It's a game that assaults all of your senses. From the Kurosawa-inspired black and white visuals — with plenty of Noir-style red blood, for good measure — to the unique blend of drum and bass, lo-fi, and even some flamenco thrown in for good measure, Samurai Slaughter House pushes your visual and acoustic expectations for a VR title.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Birdy
kernvalleysun.com

Fishing secrets: What is fishing line?

Most anglers have just one type of fishing line they use, the same stuff they have been using for decades picked up at some stores. Not too many take into consideration the difference in lines, the diameter, the color, the strength and most importantly, the cost. There is a secret...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Android Central

Horizon Forbidden West spoilers may leak, here's how you can block them

Horizon Forbidden West is slated to release on Feb. 18 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. PS4 copies of the game have reportedly leaked early, meaning spoilers may start to circulate online. There are a couple of things you can do to block potential spoilers. Guerrilla Games' upcoming action role-playing...
VIDEO GAMES
#Android Games#Fishing Paradiso
CNET

The Jetson One could be flying on the forest moon of Endor

Startup Jetson says it's not trying to revolutionize transportation, or solve the climate crisis. It just wants you to have fun with its electric personal flying vehicle, which looks like something a Star Wars stormtrooper might use. Founders Peter Ternström and Tomasz Patan first started posting videos of their Jetson...
CARS
Space.com

The spaceships and vehicles of Avatar

They might be the tools of the bad guys, but you have to admit the spaceships and vehicles of Avatar look awesome. Despite the daily “who cares about Avatar” posts on social media that have been a thing for roughly a decade now, James Cameron’s big original sci-fi universe is alive and kicking, with Avatar 2 and 3 already shot and deep in post-production. The first of the five planned sequels is set to finally arrive on December 16, 2022; the second one has occupied a slot on December 20, 2024. Disney’s current plan for Christmas moviegoing, starting next year, is to alternate between big Avatar and Star Wars releases (so you might want to catch up on the Star Wars movies in chronological order)... but we’ll see whether that sticks or not.
VIDEO GAMES
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
BGR.com

Something bizarre is raining down on Uranus

Scientists believe that Neptune and Uranus could both be home to a constant stream of “diamond rain”. The two planets are considered “ice giants”. They’re mostly made of water, methane, and ammonia, which accounts for the icy-like titles we’ve given them. While they might not be as talked about as some of the other giants in our solar system, ice giants are still remarkable. Unfortunately, both Uranus and Neptune are too difficult to study up close. It will probably be years before we can send a spacecraft out to study the planets specifically. Because of that, scientists have used the telescopic...
ASTRONOMY
The Phoblographer

Rare Photography That Takes You Into Unknown Worlds

Amongst the traditional photography that comes The Phoblographer’s way are stories that focus on rare moments. From wildlife to natural phenomena, photographers wait patiently to document scenes people don’t often see. The scenes take us into unknown worlds and allow the photographer to educate us on topics we’re not familiar with. We love these types of stories, and so do our readers. If you want to forget the mundane for a moment, check this out! Make a hot drink, get locked in to the rest of this article, and enjoy some rare photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Cool Fishing Gear For 2022

This post is focused on rounding up some cool fishing gear for 2021, with updates each month. We also have an ongoing post for new hunting gear, as well. Check back in each month as we update with some of the newest gear on the market. THIS POST MAY CONTAIN...
HOBBIES
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Fish trick

"2021 is pulling out all the tricks," the City of Texarkana, Texas, said in a Facebook post on Dec. 29, "… including raining fish in Texarkana today. And no, this isn't a joke." Bizarre as it sounds, the explanation is really pretty simple. Small animals like frogs and crabs,...
TEXARKANA, TX
louisianasportsman.com

Fish really LOVE this underspin

This week, my buddy Chris Macaluso and I set out on a friendly but fierce fishing competition, and he toted along a little accessory that’s paid big dividends for him lately — a screw-in H&H underspin. It didn’t take long at all for the tiny gold spinner to...
HOBBIES

