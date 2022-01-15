ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anyone at age 65 should evaluate how — or if — Medicare will fit into their health-care coverage. Here's why

By Sarah O'Brien, @sarahtgobrien
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rules for Medicare enrollment when you already have workplace insurance depend partly on how many employees your company has. For Part B, the late-enrollment penalty is 10% for each 12-month period you should have been enrolled. For Part D, the penalty is 1% of the national base premium...

