Having two children in the NFL and them both making the playoffs is pretty wild, but it does present a challenge — especially when their games are on the same day. Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, wanted to be there in person to support both of her kids on Super Wild Card Weekend, but with the games both on Sunday that was not an easy feat.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO