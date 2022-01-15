ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Florida cop seen putting hand on fellow officer’s throat on body cam video

By NBC News Channel
 3 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (NBC News Channel/WTVJ) — A Florida police officer is under investigation after body cam video showed him putting his hand on another officer’s throat.

This happened when sunrise police were conducting an arrest last November.

Sergeant Christopher Pullease arrived at the scene and got into a verbal altercation with the suspect while officers were putting him in the back seat of a patrol car.

Officials said Pullease escalated the situation by holding his can of pepper spray, even though he didn’t use it.

That’s when a female officer, in an effort to de-escalate things, grabbed the sergeant from behind and pulled him away.

Body cam video shows Pullease momentarily placing his hand at the officer’s throat while pushing her backward.

Sunrise police Chief Anthony Rosa said in a statement Pullease has been relieved of supervisory responsibilities, and an internal affairs investigation is active and ongoing.

Rosa called the female officer’s actions “definitive and demonstrative of good leadership.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 128

FJB FJB
3d ago

he needs to not only be fired but charged with assault!and she should sue him and the department for not firing him.he is the reason police got a bad name

Reply(19)
62
Todd Abernathy
3d ago

I thought they only beat and choked us working taxpayers and black people. You learn something new every day. Equal opportunity violence for all.

Reply(4)
38
William
3d ago

How dare her interrupting him while he is trying to escalate a fight with a man who has his hands cuffed behind his back real tuff guy

Reply(1)
36
 

