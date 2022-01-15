ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self Storage in Memphis, Tennessee

Cover picture for the articleAre you running out of space in your home for all of your belongings and don’t know what to do? Some people may tell you to give away some of your stuff, but maybe that stuff has important or sentimental value to you. Regardless of your reasons for wanting to keep...

WREG

37 animals rescued from Tennessee home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Animal Rescue Corps said they have rescued 10 dogs and more than 27 cats from a property in Trenton, Tennessee after the owner died. The organization said the family could not find a humane solution because local animal services were insufficient. The Animal Rescue Corps said they found several animals in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis could be home to shipping container maker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Delaware-based investment firm says it plans to build a new kind of shipping container in Memphis, the first manufacturing facility of its kind outside of China. The new company would create some 400 new jobs with an average salary for production of about $44,000, according to an application to the local […]
MEMPHIS, TN
montereycountyweekly.com

How pandemic demand fueled a local duck hatchery’s growth all the way to Memphis, Tennessee.

Driving south along Old Stage Road through the Salinas Valley, you will pass by a number of different farms. Farms that grow food, mostly, with some viticulture and floriculture operations sprinkled in. Family-owned farms that have been here for generations. Families whose surnames are as familiar to us as the crops growing right there in the ground. But as you make your way further south down Old Stage, and into Gonzales, you might find one farm that stands out from the rest. Pulling off the road, Metzer Farms looks like many other Salinas Valley ranch houses. A well-maintained home with tidy landscaping and a certain charm that suggests the house has been in the same family for generations. But just behind the gate on the right-hand side, there’s a driveway that leads to the business portion of the Metzer estate. If the barns don’t give it away, the smell certainly will.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
styleblueprint.com

10 MORE Rural TN Restaurants Worth the Drive

Whether you’re exploring a country in Europe or taking a short road trip near your own hometown, traveling offers the chance to immerse yourself in new experiences. And although it may be easy to find restaurants via a brief Google search, there’s something particularly charming and authentic about following the locals to see which restaurants they frequent, which lends itself to discovering nostalgic comfort food that remains in our memories for years to come. If you haven’t yet checked out our article on 10 Rural TN Restaurants Worth the Drive, we encourage you to do so … because here are 10 MORE rural, locally-owned restaurants that you should put on your bucket list!
NASHVILLE, TN
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Peabody: A Memphis Landmark

History, pageantry and architectural splendor accent one of the South’s truly grand hotels. For generations, The Peabody Memphis has been the place to stay for anyone who wants to tap into the vibe of this musically inclined city on the Mississippi. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Memphis, the venerable hotel is just blocks from the riverfront and sizzling clubs of legendary Beale Street.
MEMPHIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

FEMA provides Tennessee counties with assistance

DRESDEN, TN- On Friday, January 14th, the disaster declaration was processed for counties in Tennessee that were affected by the EF4 tornado that blew through the local 6 area on December 10th and 11th. This declaration included individual assistance. FEMA Spokesperson, Darrell Habisch says this helps the residents with immediate...
DRESDEN, TN
The Commercial Appeal

In fight over where police live, Tennessee General Assembly is poised to supersede Memphis

News of potential state preemption stopped the Memphis City Council's debate about residency requirements for police officers in its tracks.  Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly said Tuesday they plan on passing a bill that lets first responders live anywhere they want, which would preempt Memphis' ability to control where officers live. The bill's potential introduction...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Owner of noted former barbecue restaurant dead at 72

Alan Howell, a well-known local restauranteur who had a fondness for “The Andy Griffith Show,” politics and sailing, died on Dec. 30 at the age of 72. A longtime resident of Piney Flats, Howell was the owner of Dixie Barbeque in Johnson City, which was a favorite hangout for fans of barbecue and local political gossip.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WREG

Man robs woman at Walmart in broad daylight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged for robbing a woman for her paycheck in broad daylight in Hickory Hill, authorities say. Police said the robbery occurred at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Hickory Hill on Dec. 14 around 3 p.m. According to court reports, 22-year-old Marcus Stewart approached a woman’s vehicle in the parking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

A Weirdo From Memphis

A Weirdo from Memphis, aka AWFM, in his signature pink bunny ears. (Photo: Catherine Elizabeth Patton) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN

