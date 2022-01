Anoro Ellipta inhaler contains compounds like umeclidinium and vilanterol. These ingredients help relax your airway muscles for easy breathing. Its use can control airflow blockages and flare-ups in grownups facing the issue of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The medicine can also be helpful for emphysema and bronchitis. Some believe that it cannot treat asthma. Anyway, Anoro is a prescription medicine, and you should follow your doctor’s recommendation only to avoid any health risks. So, if you have a heart problem, high BP, liver disease, thyroid, glaucoma, or any other illness, you must inform them. The doctor can ask about your medical history before suggesting this medicine.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO